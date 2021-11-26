First Virginia Child Died of Post-COVID Illness Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome





Richmond, Virginia-A child in northern Virginia died of COVID-19-related pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), Virginia Health officials confirmed Friday. “We are overwhelmed by this sad news and our hearts are directed at this child’s family and friends,” said Dr. M. Norman Oliver, Virginia Health Commissioner. According to officials, the child was 10 to 19 years old and lived in the Prince William Health District, including Prince William County, Manassas City, and Manassas Park. Authorities said no additional information about the death would be disclosed to protect the privacy of the family. Scrips National Related: Virginia mother warns about post-Covid status after daughter is hospitalized Staff: If your child has MIS-C symptoms, go to the nearest hospital / ER This is the first MIS-C death confirmed by the federal government, and doctors say it affects children when the immune system attacks body organs four to six weeks after COVID infection. .. “MIS-C can cause problems in children’s hearts, lungs, kidneys and other organs,” health officials said. “Most children with MIS-C have abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, skin rash, bloody eyes, dizziness or lightheadedness, in addition to continuous fever.” If the child shows severe MIS-C warning signs, parents are urged to go to the nearest hospital / emergency room: dyspnea, persistent chest pain or pressure, confusion or abnormal behavior, severe Abdominal pain, incompetence Depending on the skin tone, wake up, wake up, stay on pale, gray or blue skin, lips, or nail bed. According to the CDC Health advisory Regarding the syndrome on May 14, 2020, more than 5,500 MIS-C cases occurred in children nationwide, and 48 people died. The median age of children who experience it is about 9 years. Health Commissioner: “Please get vaccinated” Dr. Oliver said COVID-19 continues to cause hospitalizations and deaths throughout Virginia and the United States. “When a family is traveling or gathering for a vacation, we urge all Virginians to take steps to protect themselves and their families,” Dr. Oliver wrote. increase. “If you qualify, get vaccinated. If necessary, practice social distance, frequent hand washing, and wearing a face cover. COVID-19 vaccination is free and multiple in the federation. Available to people over 5 years old at the location. “ VDH COVID-19-related deaths in Virginia. November 26, 2021. As of Friday, 14,635 Virginians died as a result of COVID-19. This includes: 6-0-9 years old

10–10 to 19 years old

63-20-29 years old

194-30-39 years old

470-40-49 years old

1,295-50-59 years old

2,594-60-69 years old

3,759-70-79 years old

6,235-80 years old and over Over 85% of deaths from the state’s coronavirus are people over the age of 60. This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can do it To send tips, please email [email protected]..

