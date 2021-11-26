Health
Nova Scotia begins booking COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11-Halifax
The state announced on Friday that parents and guardians of children aged 5 to 11 in Nova Scotia are now able to book their children’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Children of that age receive Pfizer’s pediatrics COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) vaccination. Two vaccinations are required at least every 8 weeks and are considered fully vaccinated after the second vaccination.
“The pandemic was difficult for families and toddlers. It was difficult to close schools and social isolation from friends, family and the activities they enjoy,” Prime Minister Tim Houston said in a statement. .. “I highly recommend that families consider vaccination of their children to protect them and everyone around them from the virus.”
NS pharmacists and distraction techniques for the administration of pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Those who were vaccinated with the first vaccine at the age of 11 and turned 12 before the second vaccination will be vaccinated with the adolescent / adult vaccine at the second vaccination.
It is said that children cannot be vaccinated with other vaccines such as the flu vaccine at the same time as other vaccines. Unless instructed by your healthcare provider, you should take other shots at least 14 days before or after the COVID-19 vaccine.
“If the family has to choose between vaccinations, the COVID-19 vaccine should be prioritized,” the release said. “People over the age of 12 do not have to wait 14 days between vaccinations.”
Trend story
Some parents pull their children out of class for COVID-19
Family members are advised to schedule their child’s appointment as soon as possible, as it will take at least 10 weeks for the child to be considered fully vaccinated due to the 8 week interval and 2 weeks later. Second dose.
“Nova Scotia’s experience with the COVID-19 vaccine in the elderly has shown that a single dose provides some protection after about two weeks, and there is no reason to believe this is not the case for infants,” the release said. I am.
The state has approximately 65,000 eligible children between the ages of 5 and 11, and according to the release, there are sufficient pediatric doses to provide the first dose to all children by the end of 2021.
Family can make a reservation online.. Booking by phone is recommended only if online booking is not available and callers should expect a large number of calls.
Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Health Officer, recommended that parents and guardians make an immediate appointment.
“The virus most often tends to cause mild illness in children, but don’t give them a chance for their health or the health of those around them,” he said. “The virus spreads like wildfires to children, and vaccination of this age group really helps prevent its spread in our state.”
Meanwhile, New Brunswick We started booking COVID-19 vaccine for children earlier this week And on Friday, I started vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
..
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8404398/ns-covid-19-vaccine-bookings-children/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]