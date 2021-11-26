Nova Scotia begins booking COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11-Halifax

The state announced on Friday that parents and guardians of children aged 5 to 11 in Nova Scotia are now able to book their children’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Children of that age receive Pfizer’s pediatrics COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) vaccination. Two vaccinations are required at least every 8 weeks and are considered fully vaccinated after the second vaccination.

“The pandemic was difficult for families and toddlers. It was difficult to close schools and social isolation from friends, family and the activities they enjoy,” Prime Minister Tim Houston said in a statement. .. “I highly recommend that families consider vaccination of their children to protect them and everyone around them from the virus.”

Those who were vaccinated with the first vaccine at the age of 11 and turned 12 before the second vaccination will be vaccinated with the adolescent / adult vaccine at the second vaccination.

It is said that children cannot be vaccinated with other vaccines such as the flu vaccine at the same time as other vaccines. Unless instructed by your healthcare provider, you should take other shots at least 14 days before or after the COVID-19 vaccine.

“If the family has to choose between vaccinations, the COVID-19 vaccine should be prioritized,” the release said. “People over the age of 12 do not have to wait 14 days between vaccinations.”

















Family members are advised to schedule their child’s appointment as soon as possible, as it will take at least 10 weeks for the child to be considered fully vaccinated due to the 8 week interval and 2 weeks later. Second dose.

“Nova Scotia’s experience with the COVID-19 vaccine in the elderly has shown that a single dose provides some protection after about two weeks, and there is no reason to believe this is not the case for infants,” the release said. I am.

The state has approximately 65,000 eligible children between the ages of 5 and 11, and according to the release, there are sufficient pediatric doses to provide the first dose to all children by the end of 2021.

Family can make a reservation online.. Booking by phone is recommended only if online booking is not available and callers should expect a large number of calls.

Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Health Officer, recommended that parents and guardians make an immediate appointment.

“The virus most often tends to cause mild illness in children, but don’t give them a chance for their health or the health of those around them,” he said. “The virus spreads like wildfires to children, and vaccination of this age group really helps prevent its spread in our state.”

Meanwhile, New Brunswick We started booking COVID-19 vaccine for children earlier this week And on Friday, I started vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years.