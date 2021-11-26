The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for children ages 5-11 will be held at a school in Peterborough County in December.





The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for children in elementary schools in Peterborough County is held outside of class hours and requires parental consent before children can be vaccinated. On Friday (November 26), Peterborough Public Health will host five vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 at schools in Norwood, Apsley, Ennismore, Millbrook, and Lakefield in December. Announced that it will be done. “We are aware that misinformation is spreading about the timing of the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at school,” said Donna Churipuy, Incident Commander of the Health Unit for COVID-19 Emergency Response, in the media. Described in the release. “We want to reassure the community that the vaccine will not be given during class hours and that the COVID-19 vaccine has the necessary consent process.” Advertising-The story continues below Churipay recommends that parents and guardians check for vaccinations with the Ontario Department of Health before making an appointment for vaccinations for their children. COVID-19 Vaccine Consent FormApplies to children and adolescents aged 5 to 17 years. “Residents are required to verbally prove their consent form when booking a vaccine,” Churipay adds. “Checking the form before booking helps clients with a quick and easy process.” Appointments can be booked online through the state government’s COVID-19 Vaccine Reservation System. covid19.ontariohealth.ca Or call 1-833-943-3900. The locations, dates and times of upcoming school clinics for children ages 5 to 11 are: Norwood District High School (44 Elm St, Norwood) – Friday, December 3rd, 4 pm-7pm

Apsley Public School (238 Burleigh St, Apsley) – Friday, December 10th, 4 pm-7pm

St. Martin Catholic Elementary School (531 Ennis Rd, Ennismore) – Friday, December 17th, 4 pm-7pm

Millbrook / South Cavan Public School (47 Tupper St, Millbrook) – Monday, December 20th, 9 am-3pm

Lakefield District Public School (71 Bridge St, Lakefield) – Wednesday, December 29, 9 am-3pm Millbrook and Lakefield clinics are held at school while children are on vacation. Advertising-The story continues below “We want our kids to be comfortable in the clinic environment,” says Chulipuy. “Our vaccine clinic is designed for the safety and comfort of children. Hosting a clinic in a familiar environment like a school reduces the hesitation about children receiving needles. May be useful for. “ More school clinics will be announced as soon as the location is confirmed. In addition to the school clinic, a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5 to 11 is running in the evening at the Healthy Planet Arena (911 Monaghan Rd., Peterborough). On November 19, Health Canada approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children. This is an improved product that is one-third the dose of the vaccine over 12 years old. The recommended interval between the two doses for complete vaccination is 8 weeks. To date, more than 1,700 appointments have been reserved by parents and guardians for children ages 5-11 years receiving the first dose of the vaccine, according to Peterborough Public Health.

