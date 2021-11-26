Let’s take a look at COVID-19 in Virginia by county. Area where the biggest jump was seen on Friday, November 26, 2021





Richmond, Virginia-The Ministry of Health reported that of the 200,739 total tests processed in the past week, 10,279 tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of Virginia coronavirus cases to 963,739. According to the update, as of the Friday update, 39,571 (-113 from the previous Friday) were hospitalized and 14,635 (+143) died as a result of COVID-19-related illness. Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.. Related: Over 10,200 new cases were reported this week.64.6% of Virginia residents have been fully vaccinated Scroll down to see the complete city / county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia In these regions, we saw the largest surge (more than 100) in COVID-19 cases last week. (November 20-26) : Central Virginia

Chesterfield 41,260 (+368)

Henrico 35,665 (+355)

Richmond City 24,918 (+221)

Hanover 12,399 (+115) Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 51,216 (+344)

Chesapeake 29,646 (+217)

Norfolk 25,031 (+130)

Newport News 21,133 (+120) Northern Virginia

Fairfax 94,555 (+775)

Loudon 35,699 (+362)

Prince William 56,888 (+344)

Spotsylvania 16,029 (+192)

Arlington 19,414 (+169)

Stafford 16,856 (+149) Additional regions

Frederick 12,321 (+199)

Roanoke County 12,538 (+187)

Loanoke City 12,787 (+151)

Augusta 10,633 (+112)

Fauquier 7,445 (+108)

Washington 8,028 (+107)

Bedford 10,378 (+103)

Warren 5,360 (+101) Breakdown of cases by city / county (November 20-26) Accomac 4,206 (+29)

Albemarle 8,455 (+93)

Alexandria 14,753 (+88)

Allegany 2,245 (2 + 1)

Amelia 1,559 (+26)

Amherst 4,504 (+33)

Apomatox 2,499 (+16)

Arlington 19,414 (+169)

Augusta 10,633 (+112) Bus 508 (+8)

Bedford 10,378 (+103)

Bland 1,122 (+4)

Botetourt 4,132 (+58)

Bristol 2,388 (+34)

Brunswick 1,849 (+9)

Buchanan 2,784 (+67)

Buckingham 2,731 (+4)

Buena Vista City 1,414 (+15) Campbell 7,559 (+83)

Caroline 4,230 (+53)

Carol 4,288 (+77)

Charles City 731 (+15)

Charlotte 1,367 (+19)

Charlottesville 5,515 (+55)

Chesapeake 29,646 (+217)

Chesterfield 41,260 (+368)

Clark 1,499 (+19)

Colonial Heights 2,670 (+22)

Covington 777 (+3)

Craig 646 (+27)

Culpeper 6,886 (+76)

Cumberland 740 (+4) Danville 6,456 (+31)

Dickenson 1,928 (+60)

Din Woody 3,459 (+35) Emporia 842 (+2)

Essex 1,316 (+18) Fairfax 94,555 (+775)

Fairfax City 1,098 (+6)

Falls Church 713 (+11)

Fauquier 7,445 (+108)

Floyd 1,541 (+22)

Full Bana 2,922 (+48)

Franklin City 1,674 (+9)

Franklin County 6,419 (+98)

Frederick 12,321 (+199)

Fredericksburg 3,171 (+25) Galax 1,609 (+22)

Giles 2,396 (+35)

Gloucester 4,000 (+35)

Goochland 2,149 (+44)

Grayson 2,271 (+30)

Green 2,322 (+25)

Greensville 1,962 (+9) Halifax 4,106 (+39)

Hampton 15,457 (+96)

Hanover 12,399 (+115)

Harrisonburg 8,450 (+32)

Henrico 35,665 (+355)

Henry 6,991 (+54)

Highland 190

Hopewell 3,719 (+25) Isle of Wight 4,606 (+20) James City 7,369 (+96) King and Queen 667 (+6)

King George 2,827 (+44)

King William 2,065 (+28) Lancaster 1,084 (+8)

Lee 3,895 (+38)

Lexington 1,621 (+5)

Loudon 35,699 (+362)

Luisa 3,488 (+51)

Lunenburg 1,200 (+9)

Lynchburg 11,970 (+54) Madison 1,089 (+19)

Manassas City 5,261 (+33)

Manassa Spark 1,285

Martinsville 2,215 (+31)

Matthew 914 (+10)

Mecklenberg 3,565 (+28)

Middlesex 979 (+16)

Montgomery 12,118 (+67) Nelson 1,448 (+17)

New Kent 2,584 (+21)

Newport News 21,133 (+120)

Norfolk 25,031 (+130)

Northampton 1,179 (+8)

Northumberland 1,243 (+6)

Norton 648 (+19)

Nottoway 2,660 (+5) Orange 3,999 (+64) Page 3,580 (+57)

Patrick 2,270 (+31)

Petersburg 5,109 (+15)

Pittsylvania 8,451 (+59)

Poquason 1,370 (+5)

Portsmouth 12,989 (+91)

Powhatan 2,943 (+24)

Prince Edward 2,998 (+8)

Prince George 5,269 (+33)

Prince William 56,888 (+344)

Plus key 4,375 (+48) Radford 3,034 (+27)

Rappahannock 627 (+8)

Richmond City 24,918 (+221)

Richmond County 1,703 (+10)

Loanoke City 12,787 (+151)

Roanoke County 12,538 (+187)

Rockbridge 2,270 (+33)

Rocking gum 9,739 (+63)

Russell 4,091 (+57) Salem 3,717 (+68)

Scott 3,393 (+19)

Shenando A6,840 (+86)

Smith 5,147 (+51)

Southampton 2,435 (+10)

Spotsylvania 16,029 (+192)

Stafford 16,856 (+149)

Stanton 3,530 (+30)

Suffolk 11,218 (+62)

Sally 630 (+5)

Sussex 1,569 (+1) Taswell 6,047 (+80) Virginia Beach 51,216 (+344) Warren 5,360 (+101)

Washington 8,028 (+107)

Waynesboro 3,764 (+23)

Westmoreland 1,974 (+20)

Williamsburg 1,207 (+11)

Winchester 3,785 (+18)

Wise 5,822 (+85)

Weiss 4,762 (+56) York 5,685 (+46) VDH Who is sick Coronavirus was first affected by people between the ages of 50 and 69, currently accounting for 23.1% of Virginia cases. However, according to the data, people aged 30-49 now account for 30.8% of cases, and people in their 20s have contracted 18.6% of cases in the state. In addition, statistics show that children and teens account for 19.1% of cases. More women are infected with the virus in 497,879 cases, compared to 459,340 cases reported in men. No 6,520 genders have been reported in the Commonwealth. WTVR Richmond Raceway Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Virginians over the age of 12 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. No pre-registration required, So go to Vaccine finder Find a specific vaccine available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). Have you been completely vaccinated? People are considered fully vaccinated: Two weeks after the second inoculation of a two-dose series such as the Pfizer or Modana vaccines, or

Two weeks after a single dose vaccine such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do after you have been completely vaccinated. How to protect yourself and others when fully vaccinated The COVID-19 vaccine is effective in preventing illness.based on What we know For the COVID-19 vaccine, fully vaccinated people can start some things they stopped because of the pandemic. We are still learning how vaccines affect the spread of COVID-19. After complete vaccination with COVID-19, Continue to take precautions Wear a mask, 6 feet away from others, in public places until we know more, to avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas. These recommendations will help you make decisions about your daily activities after being fully vaccinated. they are No subject Healthcare settings ..

Click here for more information about the Virginia Department of Health. Rely on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.



..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtvr.com/news/coronavirus/county-by-county-covid-19-cases-virginia-friday-november-26-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos