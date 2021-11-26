Coronavirus: When the number of COVID-19 cases surges, the Sudbury Health Unit will instruct you to work from home.





Sudbury- After reporting 47 new cases on Thursday alone, Public Health Sudbury & Districts are tightening regulations in the region to delay the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Penny Satcliff, a medical officer, ordered to work from home on Friday under the reopening Ontario law of Ontario. These will take effect on Monday in areas where seven COVID-related deaths have been seen in the last five weeks. The instructions include “strong recommendations to local schools, businesses and organizations, and implementation of a stricter protocol for contact with COVID-19 cases,” the health unit said in a news release. The Health Unit is also working with the local school board to introduce students’ voluntary rapid antigen testing (RAT) screening. “This is currently being rolled out ahead of the holiday season and offers another layer of protection,” the release said. “Other highly recommended actions require students participating in certain extracurricular sports to be certified for RAT screening or vaccination, strengthen health and safety measures, and require daily confirmation of symptom screening. It also includes that. “ Regaining other restrictions slowed the spread, but said public health needed more to control the case. The region is currently in the top three of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state. “Case rates remain unacceptably high, threatening health and health systems, face-to-face learning, and the community’s transition to a reopened community,” said the Health Unit. They have also enacted stricter measures for follow-up of contact in cases of COVID-19. “Public health has strengthened protocols for contact follow-up, and in certain situations, some people need to be self-quarantined, even if they are fully immunized,” Satcliff said. .. “Also, if an unvaccinated family is exposed to an incident, they will require unvaccinated children to stay at home.” In the release, Satcliffe said that while school and family expansion is driving the current surge, everyone is affected. “As the virus is widespread in our community, we need to spread our response as well, reducing overall mobility and face-to-face interactions,” she said. “This is the purpose of telecommuting instructions. In addition, all sectors must voluntarily play their part at this point to pave the way for lower case rates and resumption.” Public health said it would limit outings, work from home, vaccinate, wear masks, and resume calling on everyone to stay at a distance of 2 meters from outside the home. .. Click for more information or if you have any questions about COVID-19 or vaccination. here Alternatively, call the Health Unit (705-522-9200, toll free 1-866-522-9200).

