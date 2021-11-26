How bad are the side effects of COVID boosters? And the answers to the questions of other vaccine boosters.

It’s been just over a week since US health officials approved COVID-19 booster shots for people over the age of 18. As of November 19, approximately 2.3 million Floridians received boosters, and an additional 5.7 million were targeted.

according to Guidelines released According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, people who have been vaccinated with the two-part Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can receive booster immunization six months after the second vaccination. People who have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can receive booster immunization two months after the first injection.

The CDC emphasized that people over the age of 18 who have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or over the age of 50 who have been vaccinated with other vaccines, should receive boosters as soon as possible.

With rapidly changing guidelines, many Floridians are wondering why boosters are needed and what to expect.

Why do you need a booster shot?

Studies in the United States and abroad have shown that levels of COVID antibodies (cells that attack the virus) decrease over time.

“It’s not uncommon for viruses in general,” said Dr. Laura Arline, Chief Quality Officer of the BayCare Health System. “Think about the tetanus vaccination that you have to get every 5 to 10 years.”

Studies to track the effectiveness of vaccines Israel, NS England When Elsewhere It indicates that you have lost the ability to prevent serious illness or hospitalization. Vaccines provide better protection than unvaccinated. Recent data from the CDC show that unvaccinated people had 5.8 times Risk of infection, 11.8 times more likely hospitalization And had 14 times Risk of death From COVID.

What side effects do you expect after a booster shot?

The side effects after the booster appear to be similar to those after the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The most commonly reported booster side effects were injection site pain, malaise, headache, muscle and joint pain, chills, nausea and vomiting, and fever. Reported by the Food and Drug Administration.. In addition, swelling of the lymph nodes under the armpit at the injection site was observed more often after booster immunization than after the first two-dose series.

Side effects mean that your immune system is responding to the vaccine, Arline said. “It’s a signal that your immune system is awake and reacting to foreign invaders.”

But don’t worry if you don’t have any serious side effects, she said. “I’ve seen people with very minor side effects still show a great immune response to the vaccine.”

How does the booster work?

When the immune response to the first round of vaccination weakens, the first thing to do is a short-term antibody that prevents the coronavirus from latching into new cells and infecting them. Booster Shot returns the immune system to a high alert state and produces short-term antibodies designed to hunt down the coronavirus, Arline said.

Within the first few days after the booster, the body begins to increase antibodies and complete immunity takes about 2 weeks. It is not clear how long this increased immunity will last.

Need another booster shot?

According to Arline, it’s too early to tell, but it’s probably.

“It all has to do with how quickly (the virus) mutates,” she said. “Currently, there are so many unvaccinated people that the virus can continue to mutate quite often and quite often.”

At some point, according to Arline, another dose may be needed to combat the weakened immune system, or a new formulation of the vaccine may be needed to combat an unknown variant.

Need to combine boosters?

Following the latest CDC guidance, you can choose the COVID-19 vaccine you will receive as a booster shot.

If you first get a two-part Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, it won’t make much difference which booster shot you get.

If you first got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, there are good reasons to try the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine this time around. According to one study, subjects who received the Moderna booster had an almost 10-fold increase in antibody compared to subjects who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at different doses.

“There is no reason to take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as booster immunity unless there is a medical reason for the patient to avoid the mRNA vaccine,” Arline said.

Where can I get booster shots?

As of Friday, boosters could be booked at Tampa Bay Publix, CVS, and Walgreens locations. No provider reported a lack of booster dose.

