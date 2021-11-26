Prince William Health District Child First Dies from COVID-19 Syndrome in State | Heading

According to the Virginia Department of Health, a child in the Prince William Health District died for the first time in Virginia from a pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19.

The announcement was made as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to increase across the state towards the holiday weekend in northern Virginia, but the number of cases was well below what is currently seen in 2020. increase.

Children aged 10 to 19 years old who died of this syndrome, known as MIS-C, said the Department of Health said no other identification information would be disclosed for privacy reasons and respect for the family. The Prince William Health District consists of Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

Formerly known as Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, MIS-C is a COVID-19-related health condition. The first report of the syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April 2020. The US case was first reported in New York City in early May 2020.Virginia report 111 cases so far, including 11 in the Prince William Health District.

“We are overwhelmed by this sad news and our hearts are directed at this child’s family and friends,” said Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver. “COVID-19 continues to cause illness, hospitalization, and death throughout Virginia and the United States. When it’s time for families to get together for travel or vacation, all Virginia citizens can protect themselves and their families. I urge you to take action. “

The Ministry of Health said MIS-C can cause problems in children’s hearts, lungs, kidneys and other organs. Most children with MIS-C have abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, skin rash, bloody eyes, dizziness or lightheadedness, in addition to continuous fever.

Meanwhile, new daily COVID-19 cases in northern Virginia reached their highest levels since early October this week, although the average dropped slightly over the weekend, probably due to Thanksgiving holidays. Since the beginning of the pandemic, case reports have usually declined slightly over holiday weekends. This is probably due to the small number of tests performed and reported.

As of Friday, the region averaged 302.7 cases a day, down 12% from last Friday, but averaged 374.3 cases a day ago. The weekend average is 61% below the average for this date in 2020, before the vaccine became available.

The story was similar because across the state, the seven-day average of cases was as high as 1,697.9 on Tuesday, the highest since October 23, before falling to 1,468.4 on Friday. This is down 3.2% from last week, and the state-wide average is 43.3% below last year’s level on this date.

Hospitalizations for viral treatment have also generally remained narrow since the sharp drop from the delta variant peak in 2,211 patients in mid-September. As of Friday, 859 patients were hospitalized throughout the state, up from 847 a week ago. Hospitalization is about 46% below the same date last year.

The state reported 143 new COVID-related deaths this week. This is the lowest level since the week until September 10th, as deaths associated with delta surges continue to decline slowly. However, death is a follow-up indicator as it often takes weeks to report and validate.

Of the deaths reported this week, seven were in northern Virginia, three in Prince William County, one in Arlington County, Fairfax County, and the cities of Alexandria and Manassas.

As of Friday, there is only one new outbreak listed by the Ministry of Health as underway in northern Virginia. Nine positive cases have been reported at Jamestown Elementary School in Arlington. The outbreak was reported to health authorities on 4 November. There were more than 20 identifiable outbreaks in the area a month ago.

The Health Department’s dashboard, which tracks the number of breakthrough infections, reported 14,450 infections in fully vaccinated people in northern Virginia between January 17 and November 13, 60. Indicates that a person has died. Across the state, 59,808 such infections have been reported, accounting for approximately 12% of all 510,000 cases reported during that time. According to the Ministry of Health, unvaccinated people are 4.6 times more likely to develop COVID-19 and 4.3 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people, according to the data.

Of the Ministry of Health Vaccination dashboard Shows that the average number of doses per day is just over 40,000 per day this week. Vaccination reached 86,000 a day in late March, but decreased to about 12,000 a day in midsummer. The number of vaccinations will probably decrease this weekend as many vaccination sites have been closed due to vacations.

As of Friday, more than 12.61 million vaccines were given to Virginia residents, and a third dose was given to more than 1.19 million Virginia residents. Currently, more than 153,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 receive at least one dose, which is about 21% of that age group.

Overall, 74.1% of all Virginias are considered to have been vaccinated at least once and 64.6% are considered to be fully vaccinated.

New data edited by the Northern Virginia Regional Commission The northern Virginia region has some of the highest immunization rates in the state, indicating that in some cases it is nearly double that of southwestern Virginia.

The average positive rate of the diagnostic COVID-19 test in both the entire state and northern Virginia has been relatively stable or has declined slightly over the past week. The rate of health districts in all northern Virginia except Prince William is still less than 5%, and experts generally believe that the spread of the virus is suppressed.

COVID-19 data

New case / death (7 days until Friday, November 26)

Northern Virginia: 2,119 new cases (down from 2,409 last week). 7 new deaths (down from 16 last week)

State-wide: 10,279 new cases (down from 10,623 last week). 143 new deaths (down from 171 last week)

State-wide test: 128,185 PCR diagnostic test results (down from 128,610 last week)

Overall total

Northern Virginia: 229,666 cases, 2,607 deaths

State-wide: 963,739 cases, 14,635 deaths

State-wide testing: 10.42 million PCR diagnostic tests (14.63 million including antibody and antigen tests)

Cases of Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C): 111 (including 14 at Fairfax, 11 at Prince William, 2 at Loudon and Alexandria, 1 at Arlington). Two new cases were reported this week across the state.

* Provided by Virginia Department of Health.. Health Department COVID-19 data is updated every morning (Monday to Friday) by 10 am and includes reports from local health agencies by 5 pm the previous day.

State-wide hospital data (as of Friday, November 26):

Hospitalization: 859 (increased from 847 on November 19)

Peak hospitalization: 3,209 reached January 13

ICU patients: 231 (up from 202 on November 19)

Discharged patients: 73,825 (925 this week)

* Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Dashboard..

Editor’s Note: InsideNoVa provides COVID-19 updates on a regular weekly basis. For daily reports, Virginia Health Department COVID-19 Dashboard..