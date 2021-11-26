Some Ontario Health Units Reintroduce Restrictions As COVID-19 Cases Increase





Two public health units reintroduced restrictions on Friday Ontario Report the best every day COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Number of cases since early September. Public Health Sudbury and Districts have reinstated telecommuting orders, and Kingston area officials have limited indoor rallies at home to 10 people. The news came after Health Minister Christine Elliott announced that 927 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ontario and five more died. This is the second time since May 31 that the number of cases per day has exceeded 900. There were 916 cases on the day and 944 cases on September 4. read more: Ontario reports 927 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths The new 7-day average of diagnoses was 711 on Friday, the highest since September 20th. The story continues under the ad The government has urged a regional approach to reintroducing public health measures as the fourth wave of COVID-19 expands again, and authorities say they do not want the entire state to retreat. Public health officials in the Sudbury region chose to take further action on Friday after realizing that infection rates remained “unacceptably high” despite previous actions. The public health department began a reopening rollback in early November, reintroducing capacity limits, demanding masking at organized public events, and demanding proof of youth sports vaccination. Now, from Monday, everyone in the area who can work from home needs to do so. read more: Top Ontario doctors “do not expect” people between the ages of 5 and 11 to be included in the vax system certification. “Cases continue to be reported in young adults, the social environment and the workplace,” said Dr. Penny Satcliff, a medical officer in the region. “It was difficult for him to find an unaffected setting. The virus is widespread in our community and we need to spread our response.” Meanwhile, the public health sector in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington areas said the new measures were based on an disproportionate number of cases spreading to the home. “The number of cases of COVID-19 in the KFL & A area is increasing, and we know that almost half of our cases are home infections,” said Dr. Piotr Oglaza, a medical officer in the area. I am. “Reducing restrictions on indoor meetings in private residences is wise and necessary to prevent illness and the spread of COVID-19.” Trend story WHO designates new COVID-19 variant “Omicron” as a variant of concern

A woman charged after pretending to be a nurse for a year in a British Columbia hospital: Police The story continues under the ad Earlier this week, the Timis Cumming Health Unit also announced that it would reintroduce some restrictions. “Now we are seeing high levels of COVID-19 spread throughout our district,” said Dr. Glenn Corniel, medical officer of the unit.















Currently, all close contact with people confirmed or suspected of COVID-19 self-isolate, restore capacity limits in restaurants, gyms, and other lifted indoor environments, and participate in sports indoors. Or equipment that should show evidence of vaccination to watch. On Thursday, state top doctors said they expect COVID-19 cases to continue to increase across the state as cold weather subsides. “Sadly, all modeling predicts that this will rise slowly and steadily over the next few months, including January and February,” said Dr. Keeran Moore. The story continues under the ad Hospital occupancy with COVID-19 is also rising, with 140 people in the viral intensive care unit as of Friday, 86 of whom are on ventilators.















The state said 140 people were receiving intensive care for serious COVID-related illnesses, including 86 on mechanical ventilation. As of Thursday, there were six people from Saskatchewan in the Ontario hospital, four of whom were in the intensive care unit. Of the new cases on Friday, 494 were completely unvaccinated and 55 were of unknown vaccination status, according to Elliott. According to the state, 86% of people over the age of 12 have been vaccinated twice with the COVID-19 vaccine, and children aged 5 to 11 continue to be vaccinated on Friday. The story continues under the ad















