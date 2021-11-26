Health
Minnesota COVID: Since the start of the pandemic, the state has recorded more than 10,000 reinfections – WCCO
Minneapolis (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials have reported 4,131 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths when post-Thanksgiving crowds struck stores on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday deals.
Since March 2020, there have been 895,229 COVID-19 cases across the state, with a total of 9,338 deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been more than 10,000 reinfections in the state.
As of Wednesday, the positive rate remained at 11% (due to data delays), but it is still above the “high risk” threshold and will not be seen after December 2020.
In the state, there are 75.6 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. It also goes far beyond the “high risk” line depicted in the 10 cases.
Over 64% of Minnesota’s total population over the age of 5 has completed the first vaccine series.
Last week, the FDA and CDC approved booster shots for all adults. Americans are eligible 6 months after the second dose of Pfizer and Moderna recipients, or 2 months after receiving Johnson & Johnson. Minnesota administered over 932,000 booster doses.
Still, hospitals are mostly filled with unvaccinated patients, and healthcare workers report feeling beaten and exhausted due to staff shortages and crowded emergency rooms. I am.Dozens of hospitals in Minnesota No beds available Take care of sick patients.
As of Monday afternoon, 330 patients were in the ICU bed and 1,132 were in the non-ICU bed. In northeastern Minnesota, there are no staffed ICU beds available in the area, and only one is available in metropolitan areas. Beds in the Pediatric ICU are also scarce and are not available in central or southeastern Minnesota.
..
