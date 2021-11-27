Can You Have Unshaven Hair Transplant? 

So many people out there want to get a hair transplant but hesitate in getting one just because they’re afraid of everyone else finding out. Now, those people shouldn’t come in the way of your happiness. But it’s understandable that you don’t want too much attention on yourself because of your surgery. One of the biggest giveaways that someone had a hair transplant is a shaved head. The answer to this problem is a DHI hair transplant.

You don’t want people to whisper behind your back about your hair transplant. DHI hair transplant can help. How so? It doesn’t involve hair shaving. And the best part is that it can yield excellent results. But what exactly is it, and how does it work? Let’s find out.

What Is Direct Hair Implantation (DHI)?

For that, you need to know how a hair transplant works. First, the surgeon will remove hair grafts from the donor area and place them in a solution. This will ensure the survival of the grafts. After that, the surgeon creates micro-incisions in the balding region for the implantation of the follicles. And then, the grafts from the solution are taken and placed in the channels opened in the scalp.

However, DHI simplifies things to a large extent. After the extraction of the grafts, the surgeon loads them in a pen-shaped tool called the “Choi Implanter Pen.” The grafts are then directly placed in the balding region without the need for creating micro-incisions. In the DHI method, this happens simultaneously: the creation of channels and implantation.

What Are the Advantages of DHI Hair Transplant?

The incisions that are made in this technique are even smaller, which means the healing process is quicker. The scarring is also less. Moreover, the surgeon has greater control over the position and angling of the grafts. This allows the surgeon to place the grafts closer together, although not too close to prevent tissue death.

Moreover, since the survival rate of the grafts is higher, you can achieve a higher density with this technique than FUE hair transplantation. The results are also natural-looking. Lastly, one of the biggest advantages of it is that you don’t have to shave your hair for it. So, you can have the surgery discreetly and boast the results later on.

Who Is A Good Candidate for Direct Hair Implantation?

There are many things that your surgeon will look into to determine whether you’re a good candidate for direct hair implantation. It depends on the goals and desires of the patient. If you’re concerned with decreasing hair density, DHI can better take care of this concern because of the Choi Implanter pen.

However, if you have large balding areas, you’re better suited for FUE hair transplantation because the surgeon can harvest more grafts from the donor area. If you need around 3000 hair grafts, which is when balding is not extensive, you are more suitable for a DHI hair transplant.

If this is the case with you, you can benefit from the less scarring, smaller wounds, and quicker healing that comes with DHI. Moreover, it allows the surgeon to place more hair grafts in a small area. That will allow you to achieve higher hair density.

Conclusion

Many people get confused about which type of hair transplant they should get. For that, you should consult the hair transplant surgeon before the surgery takes place. They will discuss the best treatment option with you based on your profile, medical history, and scalp exam.

Direct Hair Implantation is not as popular as Follicular Unit Extraction. However, if the balding region’s not too big and density is your main concern, DHI would be better for you than an FUE hair transplant. And if you’re thinking about saving costs, you should consider medical tourism in Turkey.