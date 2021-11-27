Due to the surge in cases of Covid-19 in Michigan, the federal government is sending doctors and nurses to help tense hospitals.





Governor Gretchen Whitmer is seeking help, and the federal government has agreed to send two medical teams to a local hospital to help doctors and nurses treat them. COVID-19 And other patients. “

According to the State Health Department, 44 healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists, will be split into the Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn and the Spectrum Health System in Grand Rapids, on the outskirts of Detroit.

The team arrived next week and “will start treating patients immediately and provide support for the next 30 days,” the agency said.

“We are grateful that the federal government has acknowledged our request to provide the coveted relief to healthcare professionals who remain at the forefront of this pandemic,” Whitmer said Wednesday. Stated.

Michigan reports more new cases per capita than any other state Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in the United States declined at the end of the summer surge, They have risen in the last few weeks. Michigan is under particular pressure, along with several other states that haven’t been hit as hard as the South due to the summer surge. Michigan recently reported the highest 7-day average of new daily cases of pandemics at 8,793 on November 19. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the average per day as of Thursday was 8,470, more than double the average at the end of October. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 54.4% of Michigan’s population was fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, ranking 27th out of 50 states. As of Thursday, Michigan reported more new cases than any other state in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and New Hampshire last week, according to JHU data. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals in Michigan was 4,104 on Friday. That number has generally risen since mid-July and could quickly rival Michigan’s highest pandemic number of 4,468 on November 30, 2020. “Our team is very burned out and struggling to keep up with the number of patients passing through the emergency room. The difference now is that their level of illness is very serious.” Said David Craze, President of Dearborn Hospital in Beaumont. , I told WXYZ of the CNN series .. Cases are generally increasing in the United States Statistics are expected to be distorted in the coming days, as many states did not report Thanksgiving figures. However, as of Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, the country developed an average of 95,758 new Covid-19 cases daily in seven days, according to JHU data. According to JHU data, this is still below the peak of 171,123 daily on September 13, the summer of 2021, but is common after late October when the average dropped to nearly 70,000 per day. Is rising to. As of Wednesday, more than one-third (32,328) of the average new daily cases in the United States were in 12 states that the US Census Bureau states. Midwest .. As of Friday, more than 52,900 Covid-19 patients were admitted to US hospitals, according to HHS. This is well below the 2021 summer peak of 103,896 on September 1, but this number has risen since November 9, when it fell to about 48,600. According to HHS, more than three-quarters of ICU beds are full nationwide, and more than one in seven Covid-19 patients. More people need to be vaccinated, Fauci says As people spend more time indoors in the colder months and their immunity weakens, the recent increase in cases is “not unexpected,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases. Said CNN’s Dana Bash at “State of the Union Address” on Sunday. And what happens to Covid-19 in the United States in the coming months depends on what Americans do, such as whether more people get vaccines and booster shots, Fauci said. I told Brianna Keilar. “New day” Friday. “Now we have a very effective tool,” he said on Friday. “Too many people are eligible and not vaccinated. You need to be vaccinated. There is no reason not to be vaccinated.” 59% of the total The US population is fully vaccinated, with 69.7% receiving at least one vaccination. Of the eligible individuals (people aged at least 5 years), 74.1% received at least one dose. About59% of the totalThe US population is fully vaccinated, with 69.7% receiving at least one vaccination. Of the eligible individuals (people aged at least 5 years), 74.1% received at least one dose. According to the CDC .. However, it leaves more than a quarter of the eligible population (about 81 million) without at least one dose, CNN analysis of CDC data shows. Unvaccinated people face a much greater risk According to the CDC, Covid-19 tests are more positive than fully vaccinated people, and there is an even greater difference in terms of risk of hospitalization or death. Unvaccinated people are six times more likely to test positive for Covid-19 and die from Covid-19 than fully vaccinated people, according to CDC data released on Monday. It was 14 times higher. Friday Fauci is an adult Booster immunization at recommended intervals after complete vaccination , They say they will “dramatically” raise the level of protection. “You now get a booster, you can enter the winter and have a higher degree of protection,” he said. “That’s why we urge people to: A) If they aren’t vaccinated, they’ll be vaccinated first. B) If they’re vaccinated, they’ll get 6 mRNAs. If you’re tracking for more than a month. Get a booster more than two months after J & J. It’s really important as you enter this cold winter season. ”

CNN’s Deidre McPhillips and Naomi Thomas contributed to this report.

