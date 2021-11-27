COVID-19 update for Minnesota on Friday, November 26th





Note: Today’s data is for a period ending Wednesday at 4am. Data for the Thanksgiving period (Wednesday 4am to Friday 4am) will be released on Monday. Friday’s COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Ministry of Health (MDH) includes 4,131 newly reported cases and 56 newly reported deaths, and the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the state. Is now 9,338. The Minnesota test positive rate for the 7-day moving average (until November 17) is 11%, the same level as the previous day. This means that Minnesota is at a high threshold of risk of community infection with the coronavirus. Vaccines, booster statistics As of November 24, the state reported that 3,631,472 people had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 3,346,984 had completed the vaccine series. The state administered 932,115 third doses / booster shots. Percentage of Minnesota’s population who made at least one shot based on age group: 5-11: 21%

12-15: 61%

16-17: 64%

18-49: 68%

50-64: 78%

65 years and over: 96%

Total population: 65% Percentage of Minnesota Population Completed Vaccine Series Based on Age Group: 5-11: 0%

12-15: 55%

16-17: 60%

18-49: 64%

50-64: 76%

65 years and over: 93%

Total population: 60.2% hospitalization By November 24, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to Minnesota was 1,462, up from the 1,420 reported on 22 November. Of the hospitalized, 330 are in the intensive care unit (up from 326) and 1,132 are in the non-intensive care unit. ICU care (up from 1,094). The largest number of ICU patients during the pandemic was 399 on December 1, 2020. Currently, only 22 staffed adult ICU beds are available throughout the state, down from 23 on November 22nd. Thirteen pediatric ICU beds are available, down from 15 on November 22nd. There is also a pediatric non-ICU bed. Only 26 are available throughout the state and I am very nervous. Minnesota Coronavirus Total test: 14,719,856 (increased from 14,665,039)

14,719,856 (increased from 14,665,039) Those who have been vaccinated at least once: 3,631,472 (increased from 3,625,001)

3,631,472 (increased from 3,625,001) Those who have completed the vaccine series: 3,346,984 (increased from 3,345,451)

3,346,984 (increased from 3,345,451) Booster / People who have 3 shots : 932,115 (increased from 904,686)

: 932,115 (increased from 904,686) Positive case: 895,229 (increased from 891,099)

895,229 (increased from 891,099) In case of reinfection : 10,073 (increased from 9,997)

: 10,073 (increased from 9,997) Dead (number: Of 9,338 – 553, “likely *” (increased from 9,282)

Of 9,338 – 553, “likely *” (increased from 9,282) Patients who no longer need quarantine: 851,607 (increased from 849,419) * Possibility of death is a patient who died after being tested positive using the COVID-19 antigen test. This is believed to be less accurate than the more common PCR tests.

