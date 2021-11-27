Minnesota – Twin Cities reported 56 deaths and 4,131 infections





Minnesota health officials reported an additional 56 COVID-19 deaths in the state on Friday, reaching an overall pandemic death to 9,338. The state has recorded an average of more than 30 deaths per day in reports over the past seven days, the highest since mid-January. The number of people receiving COVID treatment in Minnesota hospitals remains close to the 2021 high. And the number of active COVID cases in the state remains close to levels not seen in almost a year. But in the harsh news, as the state enters the holiday season, there are some potential promising signs of the Minnesota pandemic trajectory. The Friday update showed 4,131 new COVID cases in Minnesota. This is still a surprisingly high number, but in new cases it is decreasing weekly. On average over the past seven days, Minnesota has an average of about 4,175 new cases per day. This is down from about 4,500 last week. The average positive test rate is also declining. It’s now over 9%, up from over 10% last week. Friday updates represent Wednesday data. Due to Thanksgiving holidays, there was a delay in reporting. It is not yet known whether the decrease in the number of cases and the positive test rate are momentary changes in the number or the beginning of something more permanent. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are high levels of COVID-19 infection throughout the state, caused by the highly contagious delta mutant. The current surge is driven primarily by an increase in the number of cases in Minnesota. As of the Friday renewal, 65% of eligible Minnesotan (aged 5+) have been vaccinated with at least one COVID vaccine. This includes about 21% of children aged 5-11 years who were just vaccinated earlier this month. Focusing only on Minnesotan people (people over the age of 12) who have been vaccinated for a long time, 75% of those have been vaccinated at least once. Over 71% are fully vaccinated. However, the struggle continues to get the first shot to more Minnesotan. There remains a large gap in immunization rates between regions and counties.

