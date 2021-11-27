Kingston Public Health Limits Individual Indoor Rally to 10 People

Article content
Kingston — Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health has placed restrictions on social gatherings in response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases across the region.
“These measures are taken before the holiday season, when many individuals, households and people may be considering hosting a holiday party for friends and family.”
On Friday afternoon, medical officer Dr. Pyotr Ograza issued a class order to limit indoor meetings in private homes to 10 people, including residents, under Article 22 of the Ontario Health Protection Act. Did.
The order came into effect on Saturday at 12:01 am, and the person responsible for hosting the personal gathering maintained the names and contact information of the attendees and requested information from the public health regarding the social gathering. You need to respond to.
According to Oglaza, this order is an attempt to address the increasing number of cases and focuses on private indoor gatherings where many communications are taking place.
“This order corresponds to the trend we saw through our investigation that almost half of all cases in our area were due to home-borne infections. The goal is to reduce the risk of that spread, “he said in a media call on Friday. “We believe that at least 50% of our cases are associated with home infections, private gatherings (and) parties. These are probably the highest risks at this time.”
Timing is important as there are plenty of social gatherings on upcoming holidays.
“These measures will be taken before the holiday season, when many individuals, households and people may be considering hosting a holiday party for friends and family,” Oglaza said. increase. “This is really a time when we need to be very vigilant and not to increase its additional spread and infection by unintentionally exposing ourselves and our guests to the virus from these social gatherings. Must be.
Currently, there is no expiration date for the order. Oglaza said he was ready to hold the order until it was no longer needed.
“As long as we know that this kind of setting increases the risk, this order remains valid,” he explained. “If you start to realize that this spread is actually in control, then this order will be revalued and in some cases canceled. I hope you’ll be in that position as soon as possible.”
Oglaza hopes that additional precautions and enhanced immunization will significantly reduce the number of cases by the holidays.
“We hope that the situation may be a little better as we approach the holiday season holidays, as the number of cases is increasing, and we are now at a very high level. That doesn’t necessarily mean that. No. You can give up additional precautions. That’s something you might still have to be with us, “he said.
He believes the order is likely to be maintained during the holidays, but states that it is still likely to be lifted before Christmas.
“Even if we start seeing the number of cases really decrease, we still have a chance. It’s been less than a month since Christmas holidays, but if we can improve the situation before Christmas holidays, we may be able to do that. That will certainly be an important consideration, “said Oglaza.
