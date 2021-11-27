20% of children aged 5-11 years in the Waterloo region are booked for the first COVID-19 vaccine





More than 20% of about 50,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 living in Waterloo have an appointment to receive the first COVID-19 vaccine. area First dose started on Friday for this age groupJust one week after Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Pediatric Vaccine for its use. Vaccine reservations, medical officer Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, states that daily COVID-19 infection rates are “small but steadily increasing” in the region. According to Wang, this has led to more outbreaks, including at work and school. Vaccines “help to maintain [kids] At school, they are doing activities that they enjoy. “ Dr. Matthew Parser, a pediatrician at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, said vaccines for children are welcome news. Children between the ages of 5 and 11 are currently one of the most populous countries Parser said COVID-19 infection was confirmed, but the rate of pediatric hospitalization for the virus remained low. “In recent months, many of us have been waiting for effective and safe vaccines in the younger age group.” Clinic for children Vickie Murray, Regional Vaccine Services Director, said as of Thursday afternoon, 10,500 children were booked at the regional clinic, with an additional 20,000 available to children by December 12. Said. Parents or guardians must make a reservation for their child. You can also book a second dose 8 weeks after your child’s first dose. Vicky Murray, Director of Vaccine Services in the region, can be seen speaking here during a regular media briefing on Friday. She says vaccination clinics in the area are becoming more child-friendly with new signs, colorful artwork, and sensory-safe spaces. (Waterloo Regional / YouTube) According to Murray, the Vaccine Clinic is designed to make children feel comfortable when immunized, including posting colorful artwork and “sensory-safe spaces.” There are two confirmed school-based clinics. December 2nd, 4pm-8pm, at St. Peter’s Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge.

December 4th, 9:15 am to 3:15 pm at Queen’s Mount Public School in Kitchener. According to Murray, public health will soon announce more school-based clinics, and pharmacies and clinics in the area are also vaccinated for children. 49 new COVID cases On Friday, Waterloo Regional Public Health reported 49 new COVID-19 cases. The king said it was not unexpected to see more cases as people moved indoors. Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang is a medical officer in the Waterloo region. (Carmen Gloro / CBC) “In fact, I’m grateful that the acceleration wasn’t that fast,” Wang said. “The delta variant is” very contagious. “ But the king said he was concerned even with the slow increase in incidents. She pointed out that there were signs that people were not taking public health precautions and urged residents to continue the course. There are 248 active cases reported in the region. Eleven people were infected with COVID-19 in three hospitals in the area. There are four people in the intensive care unit, and the community said these people may no longer be infectious, but still need professional care. There were 11 outbreaks in this area. There was one outbreak at school: 19 blessed sacrament catholic elementary schools. The school does not currently accept face-to-face learning. There was one childcare incident and nine at work. Jacob Hesperer Riverside Child Care Center 2 cases.

Kitchener’s Apostles’ Creed mission in five cases.

A trading workplace with four cases.

Career, skills and training workplaces in four cases.

Chiropractic office with 3 cases.

A manufacturing workplace with two cases.

A transportation workplace with two cases.

2 case retail store.

Hockey-related outbreaks in two cases.

Jim with two cases.

