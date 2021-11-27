$ 12 Million Grant to Support McMaster Research Investigating “Hardware” and “Software” in Aging Brains-Hamilton

Hamilton-based researchers say that new funding for aging research will focus primarily on the “hardware” and “software” of the brain.

Professor Parminder Raina, Science Director of McMaster The Aging Institute hopes that a $ 12 million grant will help shed light on the factors that affect the brain as we age.

“Therefore, this project is really focused on it, focusing on the hardware that is the brain and the software that is our perception, memory, etc.,” Reina told 900CHML. Good morning Hamilton..

“What is the link between hardware and software, and how do people make up for these two things as they get older?”

The study was incorporated into the current 6-year “Healthy Brains, Healthy Aging” initiative and was attended by a cohort of 6,000 participants as part of a larger Canadian Longitudinal Study of Aging (CLSA) at McMaster.

CLSA has been tracking over 51,000 men and women aged 45-85 for 20 years at the time of recruitment.

The project is looking for opportunities to extend lifespan and understands why some people age in a healthy way and others do not.

New funding from the Weston Foundation has been allocated to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) probes for 2,600 candidates to monitor brain structure and function.

This will be the first national survey of cognitive aging of the population using brain imaging and microbiota, the genetic material of all microorganisms that live inside and outside the human body.

“We also overlapped the relationship between what happens in the gut and what happens in the brain, and how these two things are communicated and affect the success of brain aging,” Reina says. I did.

















After the first scan, the candidate will do a second scan three years later.

According to Reina, the idea is to produce results that benefit Canadians and the world by delaying dementia by preventing dementia, or at least understanding what is happening in the brain.

Since CLSA started before the pandemic and continued to do so, Reina says she also has her own data on the impact of COVID on the mental health of older segments of the population.

He said the symptoms of depression were elevated and remained high in demographics, which are usually exposed to racial or ethnic prejudices, or cultural prejudices.

“It turns out that it doesn’t affect everyone equally, so socially disadvantaged and lonely people have a very different experience than those who have resources. “I will.” Reina said.

However, according to CLSA data, many retired candidates who participated in the program were actually a bit better and more impartial in terms of mental health during a pandemic than those who were older and still in the workforce.

“So it also shows that older people … have more resilience when dealing with difficult situations,” Reina said.

The MRI segment of the overall study is funded by the Weston Family Foundation (formerly W. Garfield Weston Foundation), which is connected to the well-known family that operates the Robrow Canada supermarket chain.