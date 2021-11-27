37 new COVID-19 cases reported between MLHU and SWPH





Middlesex Center, Ontario. ―――― The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and the Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported 24. Middlesex-London currently has a total of 14,813 cases and 252 related deaths (no new), with 14,424 cases resolved and 137 active. The 7-day moving average fell from 16.4 on Thursday to 15.3. Of the cases with episode dates in the last 6 weeks, 54.6% are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or not yet protected by vaccine. The same group also accounts for 56.2 percent of hospitalizations and 66.7 percent of deaths. According to the Center for Health Sciences, COVID-19 has 22 inpatients, two fewer in the last 24 hours, but the number of adult critical care cases is stable at 10. in the meantime Vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 years Only two days after SWPH began providing doses to children, it began in Middlesex-London. MLHU will hold a live session on December 3rd for people asking questions about getting their children vaccinated. Join us for an Instagram Live Q & A with Dr. Alex Summers and Dr. Rod Lim at 12:00 pm on Friday, December 3rd. @LHSCCanada.. Ask questions during your Q & A session or email your question to [email protected] before publishing on Instagram. #Middlesex #LdnOnt 2/2 — MLHealthUnit (@MLHealthUnit) November 26, 2021 The number of cases in Elgin and Oxford County is still high, and SWPH reported another 24 cases on Friday, but hospitalizations were stable, with 13 hospitalizations and 3 critical care centers. The majority of active cases are in Aylmer, with 39, followed by Tillsonburg with 37 active cases and Woodstock with 32. Vigorous outbreaks continue at Islemar Retirement Residences in Tillsonburg, Port Burwell Public School, Straffordville Public School, St. Michael’s Catholic School in Woodstock, Westfield Public School and Glendale High School. Local COVID-19 count The numbers recently available from other local public health authorities are: Elgin-Oxford – 24 new, 181 active, 5,275 total, 4,997 resolved, 97 dead

Gray Blues – 10 new, 27 active, total 2,518, resolved 2,457, 23 dead

Haldimand-Norfolk – 2 new, 117 active, 3,401 total, 3,221 solutions, 56 deaths (1 new)

Huron-Perth – 16 new, 43 active, 2,516 total, 2,404 resolved, 69 dead

Sarnia-Lambton – 12 new, 45 active, 4,355 total, 4,234 resolved, 76 dead (1 new) Outbreaks in Sarnia’s Bluewater Health continue, with less than five staff and the same number of patients affected. Ontario health officials reported 927 new COVID-19 cases Highs not seen since early September across the state on Friday.

