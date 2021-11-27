83% of HIV-positive patients treated in 2020: PM





According to Prime Minister Hun Sen, 83% of people living with HIV in Cambodia will receive care in 2020, the highest percentage in the Asia-Pacific region. Hun Sen said in a message commemorating World AIDS Day on December 1st, with the theme of “Ending Inequality.” End AIDS. End the pandemic. We are trying to revitalize a unified global effort to share new knowledge, skills and experiences to more effectively stop the HIV epidemic. He says HIV-positive people are on the list of vulnerable groups receiving social support, and the government totaled 515,004,000 in 1,974 households with HIV-positive members between June 2020 and July 2021. He added that he spent Riel ($ 127,000). He said the National AIDS Agency (NAA) is working with the Ministry of Planning to coordinate procedures to allow non-socially protected HIV-infected persons to access IDPoors and other equity cards. “Cambodia is paving the way for AIDS programs by changing from relying on external aid to being resilient and sustainable. “”[We’ve] A broad national movement in the fight against AIDS by enabling all institutions at all levels to form anti-AIDS committees that work closely with national and international development partners, NGOs and civil society. To promote, we have started to expand the national system. “Hun Sen said. According to the Prime Minister, the Kingdom was able to reach its “95-95-95” goal last year, even though Covid was very close to the background. By 2025, he was diagnosed with 95% of all people living with HIV, 95% of those diagnosed had sustained antiretroviral therapy (ART), and 95% of those receiving ART. It hinted at a national resolution that was diagnosed. There is virus suppression. Hun Sen also praised government ministries, agencies and partners at all levels for their active participation in the fight against HIV and AIDS as the governing body for the NAA. He also contacted HIV-infected persons who are not currently receiving treatment, encouraged them to seek medical care, and appealed to the public to estimate the number of such people to be 12,000. The prime minister said government agencies at all levels are following six strategies to combat HIV. This includes: Coordination of spending, development and investment policies related to AIDS intervention. Providing the necessary equity cards. Mobilization of funds for HIV response. Cooperation with civil society. He identified the remaining two elements as follows: Budget preparation to ensure that the government’s commitment to end the AIDS epidemic by 2025 is met. The Ministry of Health will develop more human resources and strengthen the procurement and distribution of medicines, equipment and information systems to effectively deal with HIV. “The message and nature of World AIDS Day, December 1, 2021, sparks a movement aimed at achieving the goals of new infections, new deaths of HIV or AIDS patients, and no discrimination against HIV-infected persons. I would like to dedicate it to AIDS, “said Hunsen.

