Massachusetts reports 5,058 new COVID cases.Hospitalization is increasing, but not so fast





Massachusetts reported 5,058 new COVID Friday case after a day break from reporting for Thanksgiving. This number averages 2,529 per day over a two-day period. This is the lower limit of the number that the state reports daily on new cases this week. Overall, the number of new cases has continued to increase sharply over the past three weeks after a seven-week decline. Last week, a total of 17,061 new cases were reported by the test date. This is more than the weekly cases reported at spring spike heights and is about the same as at the end of January after one less than the maximum spike. This year’s. Weekly new cases have increased by 115% in the last 3 weeks. The rise is similar to what was seen at the end of November last year, just before Thanksgiving. Last year, cases declined by a week before the vaccine became generally available, and the week after Thanksgiving surged to over 14,000 weekly cases. After a stagnation of about two months, the increase in hospitalizations in the past few weeks remains lower than when the cases were last so high. This is mainly due to the state’s immunization rate being close to 70% of the state’s total population. Population in 2021. The Massachusetts Public Health Service reported 771 COVID hospitalizations, a slight increase from the 750 Wednesday reports reported on Wednesday. Hospitalization with COVID may include people who have been treated for other symptoms and tested positive for the virus, of which 156 are in the intensive care unit and 84 are intubated. I did. Hospitalizations continue to be disproportionate among unvaccinated individuals, with 295 out of 771 hospitalizations among fully vaccinated individuals. The remaining 62% are individuals who have not been vaccinated or have not completed two doses. Although a bit depressed during Thanksgiving holidays, new vaccinations and booster shots have skyrocketed in the last few weeks. Currently, a total of 1,056,088 booster shots have been administered and 4.8 million baystaters have been fully vaccinated. In addition, 5.4 million people have been vaccinated at least once. The state reported another 24 COVID deaths on Friday. Deaths have increased since the summer, but remain only a fraction of the daily number seen by the state at the onset of the virus. The average age of death from COVID is 76, up from 72 last month. The average age of new COVID cases over the last two weeks is 33 years. The case rate remains the highest between the ages of 5 and 9, at 811.7 per 100,000 of that age. When it comes to pure numbers, the 30-39 year old group continues to dominate with the newest cases.

