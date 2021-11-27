Pregnant women unvaccinated with Covid-19, who are at high risk of serious illness, can infect their babies with the virus, Health News & Top Stories

Pregnant women infected with Singapore-Covid-19 are at high risk of serious illness and complications and can even infect their babies with the virus.

However, those who are vaccinated have a lower risk of being infected with the coronavirus. You can pass the antibody to a newborn child.

These were important messages presented by a group of medical professionals at the webinar on Saturday (November 27th).

This session, co-sponsored by the University of Obstetrics and Gynecology (COGS), the Singapore Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and the Singapore Perinatal Society, addresses concerns about pregnant women here being vaccinated. Was aimed at.

Dr Serene Thain, a consultant in the maternal-fetal medicine department at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), one of the speakers, said that about 98.7% of Covid-19 cases in all regions were either last month or so. Said that. Asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

In contrast, a lower percentage (about 79.1 percent of local Covid-19 cases pregnant) was asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. This means that about 21% had moderate, severe, or severe symptoms as a result of the infection.

Such statistics are also reflected in overseas studies such as the United States and the United Kingdom, Dr. Tyne said.

Dr. Thain added that pregnant women tend to be at increased risk due to the various physiological changes they undergo during pregnancy.

“Pregnancy itself is already an additional stress on the body, not to mention whether there are additional stressors for Covid-19 infections added to it,” she said.

Pregnant women with Covid-19 are also two to three times more likely to have a preterm birth. This is because doctors often have to give birth to a baby female with a severe Covid-19 infection earlier than expected in order to help her recover.

“For those who are more seriously ill () or who need oxygenation or intubation, giving birth to a baby helps improve the functioning of the mother’s heart and lungs,” explains Dr. Tyne. Did.

Other problems caused by infection during pregnancy include doubling the risk of stillbirth and increasing the risk of pre-eclampsia by 1.5 times. Pre-eclampsia raises blood pressure and can lead to seizures, seizures, or death in the mother.

In addition, in about 3% of cases, Covid-19 mothers can infect newborns with the disease, said Dr. Yeo Kee Thai, a neonatology consultant at KKH.

Some people develop symptoms such as respiratory failure, feeding difficulties, diarrhea, vomiting, irritability, and lethargy.

However, infected mothers can pass the disease to newborns, but vaccinated mothers can pass antibodies to them, Dr. Yeo said.

Citing several foreign studies, Dr. Yeo said the antibody could be transferred to the foetation through the placenta, which could protect the child from future infections.

“When vaccinated, antibodies are secreted into breast milk. It turns out that when a baby drinks breast milk, it may be able to provide immunity or protection against this infection.”

As of September, Associate Professor Tan Lay Kok, President of COGS, said More than 85% of pregnant women hospitalized for Covid-19 were unvaccinated.

Of these, 20% experienced severe symptoms and required oxygen, while 10% required care in a highly dependent ward or intensive care unit.

Professor Tan added that KKH saw 91 cases of Covid-19-infected pregnant women between May and the end of October. Most were in the third semester and only 33% were fully vaccinated.

He said 13 out of 91 women who were not fully vaccinated developed pneumonia.

Professor Tan said many studies have shown mRNA vaccines such as those by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. Safe for pregnant women.

“Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy is safe. Covid-19 infection during pregnancy is not safe. Therefore, Covid-19 vaccination is highly recommended for pregnant women who use the mRNA vaccine,” he said. I added.