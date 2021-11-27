askST: What if I test positive for Covid-19 during pregnancy? , Health News & Top Stories

Singapore-Many people, including pregnant mothers, have tested positive for Covid-19 here over the past few months in a pandemic.

From May to the end of October this year, 91 cases of pregnant women with this disease occurred at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH).

The Straits Times finds out what it takes to know if a coronavirus test is positive.

Q: I am pregnant and tested positive by the rapid antigen test (ART). But I have no symptoms. What now?

A: Pregnant women need to follow a different set of instructions than the default protocol in order for others to isolate ART and continue to take ART until the test results are negative or they feel sick. , Said Dr. Lim Min Yu, President of the Singapore Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

“Pregnant women are at increased risk of serious illness, so if ART is positive, it is advisable to have a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test confirmed,” he said.

The test should be done at a polyclinic or a general practitioner’s clinic, not a gynecologist.

“I understand you’re worried about your baby’s health, but don’t go to the gynecological clinic. They aren’t set up to do PCR tests,” Dr. Lim adds. I did.

Q: PCR test confirmed that I was positive. What will happen to me?

A: PCR-positive pregnant women need to self-isolate in a room with a toilet while waiting for instructions, Dr. Lim said.

The Ministry of Health will contact them and take them to either KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Singapore General Hospital, or National University Hospital for evaluation.

Those who are judged to be suitable for home recovery will be sent home, and those who are inappropriate will be sent to a Covid-19 treatment and care facility. Those who need to be hospitalized will be hospitalized.

Q: Why am I suitable for a home recovery program?

A: Pregnant women with a positive test result generally need to meet the following criteria to qualify for home recovery. Must be fully vaccinated, less than 26 weeks pregnant, have a complication-free pregnancy until infection, and live with a person over 80 years of age without medical coexistence. You can isolate it at home.

As of November 12, pregnant women of all ages If you meet these criteria, you may be eligible for the program.

Q: What if I haven’t been vaccinated?

A: Unvaccinated pregnant women who test positive need to be hospitalized regardless of gestation period, Dr. Lim said.

“NS The risk of serious Covid-19 is very high For unvaccinated females … if hospitalized, this is to allow you to be closely monitored and to enhance care if you feel sick, “he added. ..

Q: What if I get a positive result during labor?

A: People in hospital need to have ART and PCR tests, so people in labor may test positive.

in this case, The baby’s father will not be able to accompany the female, Dr. Lim said. Some hospitals may not be able to accept Covid-19 patients during labor and may be transferred to another hospital.

The mother is cared for in a quarantine room by staff wearing complete personal protective equipment.

According to Dr. Lim, most Covid-19 patients can deliver spontaneously, but it may take longer to move from the delivery room to the operating room due to the need for additional precautions.

The length of time a Covid-19 patient stays in the hospital after childbirth depends on the birth method and symptoms.

“If you are no longer (infectious) and otherwise well, you will be discharged. You do not necessarily stay for 10 days,” Dr. Lim added.