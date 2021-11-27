Health
askST: What if I test positive for Covid-19 during pregnancy? , Health News & Top Stories
Singapore-Many people, including pregnant mothers, have tested positive for Covid-19 here over the past few months in a pandemic.
From May to the end of October this year, 91 cases of pregnant women with this disease occurred at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH).
The Straits Times finds out what it takes to know if a coronavirus test is positive.
Q: I am pregnant and tested positive by the rapid antigen test (ART). But I have no symptoms. What now?
A: Pregnant women need to follow a different set of instructions than the default protocol in order for others to isolate ART and continue to take ART until the test results are negative or they feel sick. , Said Dr. Lim Min Yu, President of the Singapore Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
“Pregnant women are at increased risk of serious illness, so if ART is positive, it is advisable to have a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test confirmed,” he said.
The test should be done at a polyclinic or a general practitioner’s clinic, not a gynecologist.
“I understand you’re worried about your baby’s health, but don’t go to the gynecological clinic. They aren’t set up to do PCR tests,” Dr. Lim adds. I did.
Q: PCR test confirmed that I was positive. What will happen to me?
A: PCR-positive pregnant women need to self-isolate in a room with a toilet while waiting for instructions, Dr. Lim said.
The Ministry of Health will contact them and take them to either KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Singapore General Hospital, or National University Hospital for evaluation.
Those who are judged to be suitable for home recovery will be sent home, and those who are inappropriate will be sent to a Covid-19 treatment and care facility. Those who need to be hospitalized will be hospitalized.
Q: Why am I suitable for a home recovery program?
A: Pregnant women with a positive test result generally need to meet the following criteria to qualify for home recovery. Must be fully vaccinated, less than 26 weeks pregnant, have a complication-free pregnancy until infection, and live with a person over 80 years of age without medical coexistence. You can isolate it at home.
As of November 12, pregnant women of all ages If you meet these criteria, you may be eligible for the program.
Q: What if I haven’t been vaccinated?
A: Unvaccinated pregnant women who test positive need to be hospitalized regardless of gestation period, Dr. Lim said.
“NS The risk of serious Covid-19 is very high For unvaccinated females … if hospitalized, this is to allow you to be closely monitored and to enhance care if you feel sick, “he added. ..
Q: What if I get a positive result during labor?
A: People in hospital need to have ART and PCR tests, so people in labor may test positive.
in this case, The baby’s father will not be able to accompany the female, Dr. Lim said. Some hospitals may not be able to accept Covid-19 patients during labor and may be transferred to another hospital.
The mother is cared for in a quarantine room by staff wearing complete personal protective equipment.
According to Dr. Lim, most Covid-19 patients can deliver spontaneously, but it may take longer to move from the delivery room to the operating room due to the need for additional precautions.
The length of time a Covid-19 patient stays in the hospital after childbirth depends on the birth method and symptoms.
“If you are no longer (infectious) and otherwise well, you will be discharged. You do not necessarily stay for 10 days,” Dr. Lim added.
Sources
2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/health/askst-what-happens-if-i-test-positive-for-covid-19-while-pregnant
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]