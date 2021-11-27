I am grateful for cancer – we were completely alive before my husband died

Someone once told me that life has warp and weft cancer With the diagnosis, the structure of your life will change patterns forever.

You don’t know what would have happened without it, you don’t want it-but sometimes it can bring amazing things.

When my husband, Tim, was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in 2015, he decided to make the most of the time he had left.

Prior to the diagnosis, Tim was unusually tired for a year or so, reflecting on his cancer-induced anemia. We left it to him to run his own business and have a young family – he wasn’t good at getting up in the morning.

In 2014, he was over 40 and felt a little poor. It wasn’t. – And I started a diet that cuts out wheat and potatoes. He became a fierce convert, did a lot of exercise, and lost a lot of weight. While Tim felt healthier than ever, it was cruel that his efforts obscured what was found to be a large tumor of his intestines.

Tim had other symptoms for some time. But in a stereotypical “man” way, he didn’t tell me. I later discovered that Tim had blood in his stool but had postponed watching the GP.

“I wanted to check our life insurance policy first,” he told me in sorrow.

It was Tim everywhere – thinking of me and the kids in front of me.

When Tim was diagnosed, our children Molly and William were only 10 and 6 years old. One of the hardest things was figuring out if and how to tell them. Some people have advised that honesty is the best way to move forward with children. They can feel when things are wrong.

The honest answer to almost every question is “I don’t know,” so it’s very difficult to tell your child that you have a life-threatening illness.

William’s little voice asking, “Daddy, are you dying?” Tim couldn’t speak and I explained what the doctor was trying to do. Then the silence was cheerfully broken, “What’s the supper, the mummy?”

What made Tim most sad was the fact that he was leaving our children. He couldn’t stand the idea that William wouldn’t really remember him. But they never forget how wonderful and devoted dad he was – Molly and William have a strong memory of him.

Tim focused on what treatments are available and how to make the most of my time with my children. He was immediately sent to surgery to remove the tumor and started chemotherapy as soon as he recovered.

Unfortunately, it only worked for a short time, so he had to undergo another surgery called HIPEC. Not enough to completely free him from cancer.

There was no better traditional treatment option, but Tim’s mission was to learn about new treatments. He and the Royal Marsden oncologist considered a variety of new therapies and decided on a triple-drug therapy.

Tim was classified as “NED” because it worked so well for nine months or so, which meant he had no evidence of illness in his body. He used that time to train on his bike. He completed the Dartmoor Demon Race with a friend – 90km on a steep Devonian hill – raised over £ 270,000 for the Cancer Institute (ICR).



In 10 years, we hope to have more options available to people like Tim (Photo: Institute of Cancer Research).

Despite the harsh treatment, what I really keep in mind about the whole experience is that our home has always been a place of laughter and energy. We’ve been sitting around the kitchen table countless times, and Tim made the kids hysterical in one of his stories. He was a great impersonator and was able to accentuate it brilliantly.

He had great humor and rhythm. When he quit his job, he joined a local cover band called Crisis (like middle-aged …) and they did a pub gig.

Tim and I met through each other’s friends at college and were properly featured at a single table at a friend’s birthday party on the night of the landslide Labor Party election on May 1, 1997.

Things didn’t go very well because my dad “forgot” the message that Tim called me twice on his family’s landline! Thankfully, he forgave me for making me wait. We got married in 2002.

One of the memories I’ve always had with me is Tim’s 45th birthday in September 2016.

Two weeks ago I asked Tim if he needed a party and who to invite. The answer was “yes, everyone”! So I brit it: it was like planning a wedding. We hired marquees, brass bands and catering, and nearly 150 people came.

And Tim was surprised at his own plans.

When the event got into full swing, Tim invited me in front, and suddenly his best guy from our wedding was us in front of all our favorite people around the world. It seemed to “preside” the renewal of the wedding vows. It was a very moving moment.

Happiness and sadness at the same time. I’m sad because the cancer has recurred.



Renewing our wedding vows in front of all our favorite people in the world was very moving (Photo: Hillary Morgan)

He had an MRI in August and had multiple locations of activity. Tim was fortunately accepted for trial in Barcelona for immunotherapy, a type of cancer treatment that helps the immune system fight cancer.

Wanting to try something and go on an adventure, we decided to move to Spain for a few weeks at the beginning of his treatment. Then he flew back and forth. We lived in an apartment in downtown Barcelona and it was a great fall and we took the kids out of school for some of it so we could be together.

When Tim’s treatment was scheduled weekly, he had another family and friend taken to the night. They went to dinner and took a walk around his treatment. They are actually some amazing times, and if you look at it positively, cancer was given to Tim.

The drug worked miraculously on Tim and kept him alive and strong for 14 months. But in the end his cancer developed resistance and Tim had to leave the trial. His cancer sowed from his abdomen, which was no longer responding.

It was an incredibly difficult time. Sometimes when I wanted to be strong for him, it was Tim who had to comfort me through the worst moments. We talked to the kids, and I think Tim’s illness lasted almost five years, so they thought their dad would go through, just as he did.



Tim didn’t want to be defined by cancer (Photo: Hillary Morgan / Cancer Institute)

With no new options left, Tim and his oncologist decided to give chemotherapy again. He was exhausted and weakened with each cycle. After all, there was nothing I could do other than manage palliative care at home.

Tim found it difficult to accept. He was such a fighter. For his first three years as a cancer patient, he was a healthy and strong person. He once went to a hospital in Spain, was treated, and then rushed to the hill. All the nurses thought he was crazy, but he proved he was alive.

This is one of the most important lessons this trip has taught me. We are all alive every day until they no longer exist. You may be hit by a bus across the street, but you are alive to that moment, and it is the same as a chronic or terminal illness.

Tim didn’t want to be defined by cancer. Tim fought at each stage of the process, and although the final year was tough, it was fortunate that there was a positive year before that.

Sadly, Tim died in November 2019 at the age of 48. We held a large funeral of more than 300 people in his memory. There was music and prayer, hugs, tears and laughter. Looking back now, I feel almost guilty about it, given the number of people who have been denied the opportunity to be completely sad during a pandemic.

It may seem strange, but I am grateful for everything Tim’s years of treatment have brought to our family. That is why I continue to support the Cancer Institute. Because in 10 years, we hope to have more options available to people like Tim.

The losses we have experienced since he died as a family are immeasurable, but the three are on track. Molly, now 16 years old, and William, now 12 years old, struggled between sadness and blockade, but they are still studded with laughter and songs.

With the kids you have to be resilient, and Tim’s legacy is that he never quits, and we can’t do that either.

He will be proud that his story may give other families the same opportunity to make memories. Because it’s important after all.

