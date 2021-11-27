A new COVID-19 variant emerges with one old Maine operation record case





A newly identified variant of the coronavirus warned on Friday, and global health officials could be more contagious than the Delta repeats that have caused the massive surge in Maine in recent weeks. He expressed concern that there was. The World Health Organization has designated the B.1.1.529 mutant, now known as the Omicron strain. This is a mutant strain that South African health officials are concerned about on Friday. Flagged in the surge of cases there. It has also been detected in several other countries, such as Belgium and Hong Kong. U.S. authorities have announced a travel ban In eight African countries aimed at preventing the spread of variants here. Much remains unknown about the new strain. The threat it poses largely depends on whether it is likely to infect vaccinated people or whether it is more contagious than the delta variant that describes almost all new cases here. Experience with past variants of Maine shows how new strains disappear rapidly, and how more contagious versions arrive later than in other parts of the United States, but still dominate. I am. The Omicron variant has attracted the attention of health authorities due to the rapid increase in cases in South Africa and genetic analysis showing that there are more mutations than previous strains. Researchers are worried that this may mean better avoidance of immunity from vaccines and previous infections, but these concerns remain speculative so far. It has not yet been identified in the United States, but it may be circulating undetected here. According to state and federal data, almost all COVID-19 infections in Maine and throughout the United States over the past few months have been highly contagious delta variants. embedded Variants, including Delta, generally appeared in Maine later than elsewhere. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that Delta pegged in June as accounting for more than a quarter of all viral cases in the United States, while Maine genomic sequencing found 3.6% of cases that month. It became clear that it was nothing more than. The experience also shows how fast more infectious strains accelerate. Delta has grown from its small share in June to almost 90% in July and has since appeared in almost all tested samples. It also helped increase infectious diseases throughout the state. Currently, the total number of cases is more than 20 times that of early July. Maine set a new record for weekly cases earlier this week, with 7-day infection rates surpassing previous peaks from January before the vaccine became widely available.The state is also Set a new record with 327 COVID-19 hospitalizations On thursday. Not all new variants turn out to be a serious threat. The first to be discovered in South America was when the World Health Organization declared it a “mutant of interest” after British scientists reported that it might be more resistant to treatment. I made a headline this fall. But the mu variant It was actually detected in Maine a few months agoAccording to state data, it accounted for 11% of cases in the last June. As the summer progressed, it was quickly overtaken by Delta stocks here and elsewhere. It has not been detected here since July. More articles from BDN

