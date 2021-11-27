COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years begins in Iqaluit on Monday, shortly after the other Nunavut Territory communities.

Iqaluit’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 will begin on November 29.

Health Minister John Maine of Nunavut said in a news release on Friday that the area should be vaccinated with a sufficient amount of Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine over the weekend and once for all eligible children in the area. He said he was expecting.

Vaccines are available by appointment at the Iqaluit Public Health Service.

The parent or guardian must accompany the child to the appointment in order to agree to the vaccination.

A spokesperson for the Nunavut Territory Health Department said the area would send information about vaccine availability in other communities “on Monday.”

“It depends on when the vaccine arrives on the territory over the weekend,” writes Chris Puglia.

15% of the population

Maine said that about 15 percent of the territory’s population are children between the ages of 5 and 11.

“As soon as the schedule becomes available, we encourage parents to have meaningful, informed conversations with their children and book appointments with the health center,” he said.

According to the release, the second dose is scheduled about 8 weeks after the first dose.

Health Canada approved the Canadian Children’s Vaccine on November 19th and received its first shipment on November 21st.

“The vaccine has been safely administered to more than 3 million children worldwide and has been shown to reduce the potential for serious illness and the spread of the virus to families not eligible for vaccination.” Dr. Michael Patterson, Chief of the Nunavut Territory, said. Public health officer.

As of November 26, there are no active cases of COVID-19 in the region, according to the Nunavut Territory Government’s COVID-19 website.