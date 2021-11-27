COVID struck the family twice, but the vaccine slowed reinfection: Shot

Switch captions Beth LaBerge / KQED

On Friday afternoon in early October this year, eight-year-old Maricia Redondo returned home with puffy eyes, a runny nose, and a cough from a third-year class in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Saturday morning we both took the test,” says Vanessa Kintero, Marishia’s 31-year-old mother. “Our results came back on Monday. We were both positive.”

Vanessa was shocked to stare at her phone and incredibly called her doctor’s test results hotline again. “This is wrong,” she thought. “I hung up and dialed again. That’s positive. This is wrong. I hung up again. Then I did it again!”

She was surprised for two reasons. First, her large family was already in a dire battle with COVID-19 last fall, 2020. The virus was spreading violently at the time in a working-class neighborhood in San Pablo, Eastbay. The four generations of Vanessa’s family live next to each other in three different homes connected by a backyard.

Vanessa was also afraid because she couldn’t understand another round of treatment for a more dangerous variety than she had previously faced.The pandemic is Disproportionately attacked a Latino family According to the United States, Delta is currently the predominant variant in the United States. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. It is twice as contagious and can cause more serious illness than previous variants of unvaccinated people.

The bad luck of my family was great. research It suggests that immunity to natural infections lasts for about a year. And here at about the same time, the family was fighting COVID-19 again.

“Reinfection is a problem,” he says. Dr. Peter Chin Hong, University of California, San Francisco, infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine. “When a town variant looks different enough from a previous variant, it probably appears more, or it’s been enough time since you first got it, [and] I have weakened immunity. He says the second infection is not yet common, but doctors are starting to see more cases.

Recent computer models study It suggests that people infected with the virus may be re-infected within a year or two without wearing a mask or being vaccinated. Findings show that the risk of a second seizure increases over time. There is a 5% chance of getting the virus 4 months after the initial infection, but a 50% chance of getting it 17 months later.

“I was scared the second time because I was vaccinated,” Vanessa mentions the second virus infection in her family in October 2021. [Maricia] No. “

Her 8-year-old daughter was too young to qualify for the vaccine. This fall, the girl lay in bed with wheezing. Vanessa tripled Marishia’s asthma medication and isolated her parents internally. Vanessa shuddered in hopes of telling her mother and grandma about her second positive test result.

Family’s first battle with COVID

During the 2020 family gathered on Halloween, Marishia complained that she was feeling sick. For the next few days, Vanessa and Vanessa’s partner, mother, two cousins, two aunts, uncle, and two grandmothers were all COVID-19 positive. In the end, at least 13 families caught the virus at that time, and some became quite ill.

Multiple families had to be taken to the hospital in a hurry.

Vanessa, who suffers from asthma like her eight-year-old daughter Marishia, was the first person in need of emergency treatment. “I was on the floor,” recalls Vanessa. “I couldn’t even say’I’m hungry’without coughing.”

After that, Vanessa’s 51-year-old mother, Petra Gonzalez, went almost pitch black.

“I really got a high fever,” says Petra. “Sometimes I fell asleep, so I didn’t have to wake up.”

last year’s In the COVID match, Petra landed in the ER with severe dehydration. Soon she heard that her 71-year-old mother, Genoveba Callaway, needed hospital care because of dangerously low oxygen levels and was being treated at another hospital in the town.

Unlike Petra and Vanessa, who were not allowed long-term hospitalization in 2020 and slowly recovered at home, Genoveva’s condition was significant. She spent every day under the strict supervision of doctors and nurses.

“It was really painful not to be able to help my family because we are always helping each other,” says Genoveba when her voice broke with emotion. “We are always there for each other. It was very terrible.”

Finally, after spending nearly two weeks in the hospital, Genoveba was discharged. She was still connected to the oxygen concentrator when the nurse shuffled her. When Genoveba and Petra greeted on the street, they hugged violently.

“She hugged me very tightly,” says Genoveba. “I will never forget it. We missed each other very much.”

But a year later, Genoveba is still recovering. She is currently suffering from interstitial lung disease. That’s why the next round of this year’s virus is a terrifying possibility.

Fewer families get sick a second time — they trust vaccinations

Fortunately, the worst fears of the family did not develop. Genoveba was away from town when her great-granddaughter Maricia brought back the virus this time. Marishia herself has recovered. Other adults did not develop symptoms — they admit the COVID vaccination received before the delta surge this fall. research The vaccine released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concludes that it has better protection against reinfection than natural infections. However, Breakthrough infection Occurs after someone has been vaccinated and it acts like a natural “booster” and as a result Hybrid immunity According to Chin Hong. He suggests that most patients who are not immunocompromised wait three months after a recent infection before receiving a vaccine or booster.

“Each exposure we receive, whether by infection or vaccine, improves our ability to fight the next infection,” he said. Dr. Julie Personet, Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases, Stanford University.

However, Parsonnet also states that various variables are involved. First, the immune system is weakened. Second, the virus can mutate. Third, no vaccine provides 100% protective effect, and injections are not equally protective for all.

“Some people, such as the elderly, immunocompromised people, and people on dialysis, do not have a really good immune response,” says Personet. “They will always be at risk. Therefore, every child who is vaccinated will help protect all the other people in the family they may live with, or their neighbors. “

Multigenerational life is common in the Bay Area Genoveba community.And her city, San Pablo Contra Costa County, 1 in 11 tested positive for coronavirus.Almost at the height of the pandemic 800 people Tested positive in the county every day.

“There are three or four generations living in the same house in our neighborhood,” says Genoveba.

She says recent booster shots allow her more peace of mind. Genoveba is looking forward to the day when her great-granddaughter and the whole family will finally be vaccinated.