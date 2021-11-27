Omicron may escape vaccine: UC Berkeley expert





University of California, Berkeley — On Friday, infectious disease experts at the University of California, Berkeley expressed concern about newly discovered variants that could escape the vaccine.

News of the emergence of Omicron Tank market, Dow Jones has experienced the largest daily losses in over a year. Omicron says “Very rare mutation constellation“It appears to be more contagious than the highly permeable delta variant,” the New York Times reports.

Swartzberg is one of the first Bay Area public health experts to publicly express concerns about Omicron. “It’s important for people to recognize that these new variants may have physical structures that suggest they may not respond to the immunity gained from the vaccine,” he said. Told to.

“We can deal with this, but I wish we didn’t have to.” Dr. Angelique Kotze, an infectious disease expert who chairs the South African Medical Association, said: “Premature” to draw drastic conclusions about Omicron, Guardian reports. “It’s all speculation at this stage. It can be highly infectious, but so far the cases we’re seeing are very mild,” she said. “Maybe two weeks from now I have another opinion, but this is what we are looking at. So are we seriously worried? No. We are worried I’m watching what’s going on. There’s an overall hype. [We’re] I do not know why. “ At least one Bay Area health doctor is more interested in existing threats than threats that experts are not yet familiar with. “Currently the most important threat to us in the Bay Area remains a variant of the Delta,” Marine Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis told NBC Bay Area. “We know how to control it. Vaccines are the most important thing we can do, and then the daily behavior we have adopted in the last year and a half.”

