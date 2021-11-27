Young mothers urge pregnant women to vaccinate after refusing with Covid and getting seriously ill

Young mothers are urging pregnant women to get the Covid-19 vaccine after they refuse and become seriously ill.

23-year-old Anniree Muir was less than 30 weeks pregnant when she was hospitalized. September 18-9 days after virus positive test.

After admission, she received CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) ventilation treatment due to dyspnea.

Fearing the health and safety of her fetal, doctors decided to give birth to him by emergency caesarean section, Yorkshire live report..

Jahleel weighed only 3 pounds at birth and was immediately taken to the neonatal ward of the Royal Hospital of Bradford, where staff took care of him for six weeks.

Anilly, a 21-month-old daughter and mother of Kamiya, said: It will be delivered as soon as possible.

“I was absolutely surprised when they told me that he had to be delivered so quickly.

“My daughter was at maturity when she was born and everything was normal and natural. This was very scary.

“After Jarry was born, he was taken away for Covid’s inspection. Fortunately, he was negative, but I still couldn’t hold him.

“I could only see his picture and it was nine days before I could hug and hug him.”









Anilly admitted that she was shocked at how quickly she got sick with the virus and now regrets not having her Covid Jab when offered.

“I’m not an anti-baxer, but I was reluctant to take a jab because I was pregnant and worried about the effects on my baby. The vaccine seems very new and is it safe?

“My husband got his jab when offered, and we were very careful during the pandemic and had little adventure, so I was shocked when I got Covid. I got it, and I was shocked at how sick I was.

“It was mild at first, but it got worse and worse a few days later. On the 9th day, I called 111 for advice and sent an ambulance because of dyspnea.

“If I could go back in time, I would have said” yes “to the vaccine. I’ll get it as soon as possible. “

Both the mother and the baby were able to return home in good health, but before leaving the hospital, Anniree pleaed all pregnant mothers.









She states: “For those who are pregnant and nervous about jabs, talk to a health professional and a midwife for advice, because they can reassure you.

“But I don’t want anyone to experience it, so get the vaccine.

“I was very lucky. My baby survived in 33 weeks and is really fine now. He gained weight. But he can get infected with COVID when his baby is much younger. After that, you may not survive. The risk is just not worth it.

“We originally gave the baby a different name, but changed it to Jahleel, which means” gift from God “in Jamaica. This is exactly his name. I am very lucky and really grateful. “”

Sam Ody, a neonatologist who led the team that took care of Jarry in the newborn unit, said:





“Some well-informed women have been vaccinated, but many have been postponed due to inaccurate information from social media.

“Sadly, Bradford has seen more than a significant proportion of women in need of intensive care for illnesses that can be prevented or reduced in severity with simple injections.

“When a pregnant woman becomes very ill, the baby often has to give birth early, which is the care of the baby when the woman is already receiving intensive care that is already in sufficient distress. Brings risk and confusion to.

“We recommend that women who are pregnant or are considering becoming pregnant should be vaccinated with the COVID vaccine as soon as possible.”