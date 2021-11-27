In Ontario, 854 COVID-19 cases are recorded daily.Quebec reports 1,171





This dateless electron micrograph, made available by the National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the virus that causes COVID-19.Associated Press Ontario reports today 854 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths from the virus, while Quebec reports 1,171 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 virus-related deaths. doing. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said that 212 of the state’s new infections were completely unvaccinated or among people of unknown immune status, and 45 recently diagnosed were completely. He states that he has been vaccinated. In Ontario, 254 people are hospitalized, including 134 in the intensive care unit and 77 on the ventilator. State figures show that 86.2% of people over the age of 12 have been vaccinated twice with the COVID-19 vaccine, and immunization of children aged 5 to 11 continues to increase. The latest case number is based on 31,444 completed tests. The results come the day after Canada announces an immigration ban for foreigners traveling in southern Africa due to fear of a new variant called Omicron. Quebec, on the other hand, has the latest numbers for the second consecutive day, with the state recording over 1,000 new infections and the highest number of new daily cases recorded since April. According to the Quebec Department of Health, COVID-19-related hospitalizations have decreased by one from the previous day to 205, and the number of people in the intensive care unit has increased by five to 48. According to authorities, 31,835 COVID-19 tests were analyzed on Friday with a positive rate of 3.4%. According to the Ministry of Health, 23,482 vaccines were given on Friday, of which 14,000 were first given to children aged 5 to 11 years. According to authorities, 84% of Quebecs over the age of 5 have been vaccinated at least once, including 5% of children between the ages of 5 and 11.

