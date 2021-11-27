NB COVID-19 Summary: 85 new cases on Saturday

Public health reports 85 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

Most of the new cases are in the Moncton and St. John areas.

The breakdown of the cases is as follows.

Zone 1, Moncton area, 29 cases:

9 people under 19 years old.

3 people 20-29.

6 people 30-39.

3 people 40-49.

4 people 50-59.

Person 60-69.

Person 70-79.

Two people 80-89.

Eleven are contacts for previously identified cases and 18 are under investigation.

Zone 2, St. John Area, 22:

4 people under 19 years old.

5 people 20-29.

Two people 30-39.

3 people 40-49.

3 people 50-59.

Two people 60-69.

3 people 70-79.

Eight are contacts for previously identified cases and 14 are under investigation.

Zone 3, Fredericton area, 12 cases:

3 people 20-29.

4 people 40-49.

Person 50-59.

Person 60-69.

Person 70-79.

And two people over 90 years old.

Four cases are contacts for previously identified cases, and eight are under investigation.

Zone 5, Campbellton area, 2 cases:

Person 20-29.

Person 50-59.

Both cases are contacts for previously identified cases.

Zone 6, Bassert area, 3 cases:

People under the age of 19.

Two people 20-29.

All three cases are under investigation.

Zone 7, Miramichi area, 17 cases:

10 people under 19 years old.

3 people 20-29.

3 people 30-39.

Person 50-59.

Thirteen cases are contacts for previously identified cases and four cases are under investigation.

According to the state, 79 people have recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 793.

As a result of COVID-19, there are 61 people in the hospital, 16 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

In addition, the Canadian Correctional Bureau reports that the outbreak in Dochester Prison affected 56 prisoners.

New Brunswick reported 8,172 confirmed cases during the pandemic, recording 7,255 recovery and 123 deaths.

New public notice

Public health also reports some new public exposures in the Moncton area.

Zone 1, Moncton Area:

November 23, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm – Bowlalama Entertainment Center (476 Gauvin Rd., Dieppe)

November 23, 11:30 am to 12:30 pm – St. Louis Bar and Grill (500 Kennedy Road, Dieppe)

From noon to 1:00 pm on November 22 – Pumphouse Brewpub and Restaurant (5 Orange Lane, Moncton)

For a complete list of new and previous publication notices, please visit: State government website..

Those who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before possible exposure and have symptoms should take the COVID lab test.They can book appointments online Or you need to call Tele-Care 811 and quarantine while waiting for the test results.

People who are not completely vaccinated and have no symptoms are now Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Inspection (Rapid POCT) Screening kit. If you are not instructed to quarantine from public health, you do not need to quarantine.

All positive point-of-care test results should be confirmed by the polymerase chain reaction in the laboratory. PCR, test..

It can take up to 14 days to become positive after exposure to COVID-19, so even if the result returns negative, you should immediately self-monitor if you have symptoms and be tested immediately if you develop them. there is.

Also, avoid visiting vulnerable people during the 14 days, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities, and shelters.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before possible exposure, public health should monitor symptoms for 14 days after possible exposure and take a COVID lab test if symptoms occur. I recommend it.

There is no need to quarantine while waiting for test results.

If you are asymptomatic, a rapid test kit is available and does not need to be quarantined.

What to do if you have symptoms

People worried that COVID-19 may be possible Take a self-assessment test online..

According to public health, symptoms of the disease include fever above 38 ° C, new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new malaise, and dyspnea.

For children, symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.

A person suffering from any of these symptoms should be at home and call 811 or his doctor and follow the instructions.