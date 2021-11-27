Why you need to worry about antimicrobial resistance

Two years after the world was overturned by the Covid-19 virus, Siouxsie Wiles and Toby Morris describe antimicrobial resistance, a very serious threat associated with it.

Every November WHO-supported campaign World Antibacterial Awareness Week It aims to make more people aware of the global threat of antimicrobial resistance and to encourage everyone to use antimicrobials wisely.

This is not a new issue.It’s been almost 5 years since then I first wrote about it for a spinoff.. My work was part of a week-long campaign backed by Te Pūnaha Matatini. InfectedNZ Here, we asked many experts from all over Aotearoa, New Zealand, to write about this issue from different perspectives.

Dr. Jonathan Skinner, a pediatric cardiologist, Children’s heart surgery No effective antibiotics.Dr. Anita Mutukarppan and Professor Andrew Schelling Infectious diseases and infertility..And Tiff Mora writes about what it looks like Living with Super Bug MRSA.. Her incredible daughter and one of my heroes, Eva, was born with a hole in her diaphragm and has fought many MRSA infections. Tiff can smell when the super bug comes back.

In December 2016, a month after InfectedNZ, I started writing my own book. Antibiotic resistance: the end of modern medicine?, Published in early 2017 and just reprinted. In the meantime, things haven’t improved much. In fact, it’s no exaggeration to say that the pandemic exacerbated the problem.

What is an antibacterial agent?

Antibacterial agents are chemicals that kill or stop the growth of microorganisms. They are used to treat and prevent infectious diseases in humans, animals and plants. Microorganisms are a general term for various living organisms such as bacteria, fungi, parasites, and viruses. All of these differ in what they are made of, their genetic makeup, and their lifestyles and habitats, so antibacterial agents can be categorized into different categories depending on the type of microorganism they target. I can do it.

Some antibacterial agents work against all microorganisms, while others are much more specific. Antiviral agents are compounds that target the virus by blocking it from invading the host cell or by ruining its ability to replicate genetic material. Similarly, antifungal agents target fungi, anthelmintics target parasites, and antibiotics target bacteria. That specificity is why antibiotics are completely useless for viral infections, and why anthelmintic ivermectin is not yet known to be an effective treatment for Covid-19.

As an aside, there is an interesting little fact I recently learned about the word antibiotics. I always thought it was created by a microbiologist in the 1940s, the golden age of the discovery of antibiotics. However, according to American doctor and medical professor Howard Markel, the term was first used in the 1860 book “Physical Geography of the Sea and Its Meteorology” by the United States called Matthew Fontaine Morley. He was the commander of the Navy. He took it from the Greek biōtikos, it was about the ability to live and used it to explain his argument for the existence of extraterrestrial life!

What is Antibacterial Resistance?

Antibacterial resistance occurs when microorganisms develop their ability to block the effects of antibacterial agents. Toby Morris and I have previously described one of the ways this process can occur. How new variants of the Covid-19 virus emerge.. Unlike us, most microorganisms replicate genetic material very quickly. Some will take a few minutes to make a new copy of yourself. Microbes can also easily reach billions of population sizes, with proper growth conditions. This means that the replication process has many opportunities for accidental mistakes and tolerant variants.

These mutants grow very happily in the presence of antibacterial agents and replace microorganisms that cannot. This happens wherever microorganisms encounter antibacterial agents – not only in human medicine, veterinary medicine and agriculture, but also in sewage systems and the wider environment. Bacteria have extra and very worrisome tricks. They can share the ability to share resistance to each other in the moving parts of the genetic material. That way, you don’t even have to be in the presence of antibiotics. You just need to meet the right type of resistant strain. This is called horizontal gene transfer and can occur between completely unrelated bacteria.

Why you need to worry about antimicrobial resistance

Antibiotics are used to treat people with infections. It is also used to prevent infection in people who are undergoing chemotherapy for cancer or who need surgery. This is especially true for antibiotics. Losing these wonderful medicines not only reduces the ability to treat infected people, but also the ability to provide the medical care that underlies modern medicine. Antimicrobial resistance already means that some people need to be treated with drugs that are ineffective, expensive, inconvenient, and have many side effects. Some bacteria are now almost incurable. This affects all of us, even if you have never had to take antibiotics before.

What can you do about antimicrobial resistance?

Antibacterial resistance is a major problem that is difficult to solve. Like pandemics and climate change, it requires coordinated global efforts. And, like pandemics and climate change, its global action lacks action.World Health Organization First report on the 2014 issueDr. Margaret Chan, the director of the organization, said antimicrobial resistance could lead to the “end of modern medicine.” In July 2014, British Prime Minister David Cameron asked economist Sir Jim O’Neill to investigate the issue and propose concrete actions to tackle it internationally. NS Final report and recommendations We also knew that long before the pandemic, making the development and delivery of medicine, medicines and vaccines a commercial industry would be disastrous for the health and well-being of the world. The pandemic shows how true this is. Not all of us are safe until we are all safe.

This year, I am the Prime Minister’s Chief Scientific Adviser, Mrs. Juliet Gerrard, and one of the many people working in her office this year. Major projects We are investigating the link between the issue of antimicrobial resistance and Aotearoa in New Zealand. Keep in mind that we will report a number of recommendations on how to tackle it right away.

But for now, here are some specific things you can help. Do not demand antibiotics from you or your animals when you or they are sick. So many antibiotics are prescribed to people who simply don’t need them because of a viral infection. Therefore, even if your doctor or veterinarian says “no”, do not put pressure on it. If they are prescribing you antibiotics, ask if they follow the latest prescribing guidelines. These guidelines are constantly changing and it can be difficult to keep them up to date, so a gentle inquiry can ask your doctor or veterinarian for confirmation.

Another issue is the use of similar antibacterial agents in human medicine, agriculture, aquaculture and horticulture. If you can afford it, choose foods made without antibiotics. Also, see what products you use in your garden. Fungi commonly found in soil are resistant to antifungal pesticides used not only in horticulture but also in horticulture. Azole is one thing to note here. Due to the use of similar antifungal agents in human medicine, these resistant strains can now cause almost incurable infections in some vulnerable inpatients. And these patients can get infected just by being in the bed next to the open window overlooking the garden!

Finally, if you think you are allergic to penicillin, like me, it’s very likely that you aren’t. Penicillin is a very safe and effective antibiotic and is used to treat all kinds of infections. About 1 in 10 of us believe that we are allergic to penicillin because of some reaction in the past. The problem with being labeled as penicillin allergy is that if you need antibiotics, you need to administer antibiotics that are less effective and have more side effects. However, studies have shown that when most people are retested, they are allergic and can safely take antibiotics associated with penicillin. Therefore, if you think you are allergic to penicillin, talk to your doctor or pharmacist to see if you can check your allergic condition. It will improve your health and help our doctors use antibiotics smarter.