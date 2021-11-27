What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, November 27th

Recent development:

Ottawa reported another 45 cases of COVID-19 and another death on Saturday.

The pandemic has influenced many experiences Elapsed time..

Canada needs to make Severe call to boosters As new variants emerge. ..

According to Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, those who attended the Shoeless Joes in Bellville on November 20th and 21st must take the test.

What’s the latest news?

Another 45 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Saturday, killing a person in his 80s.

The pandemic has made some of us forget about the vast obi of last year and a half by isolating many of us and removing the activities we used to mark the time.Have a monotonous routine month Made their sacrifice in our memory..

Despite increasing push to deployment COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Wider in CanadaEpidemiologists say that there is currently no evidence that the general public needs additional shots urgently — because two doses already provide strong and continuous protection.

But with the advent of Potentially more infectious Omicron mutantIf holidays are approaching rapidly and COVID-19 levels remain elevated in most of the country, does Canada need to wait for further evidence of weakened immunity before expanding booster eligibility?read more CBC Health Column Second Opinion..

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health advises visitors to Bellville Shoeless Jaws on November 20th and 21st: They may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health department is investigating multiple cases of COVID-19 in the restaurant during these periods and it is advisable to have them tested even if they are asymptomatic.

How many cases do you have?

As of Saturday, In Ottawa, 31,882 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed... There are 310 known active cases, 30,954 cases are considered resolved, and 618 have died of the disease.

Public health authorities have reported more than 59,500 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which more than 57,500 have been resolved. Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 230 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 223.

Akwesasne More than 1,100 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and have reported 14 deaths between the north and the south.

Kitigan Zabi Anisina Beg There were 34 cases and 1 death. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory There were 24 cases and 1 death. Pikuwa Kanagan There is no case.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

There is no capacity limit In most places where vaccination proof is required, Also for outdoor events..

The plan is Gradually lift public health measures Until March 2022, the next step was suspended as an official until at least mid-December. Monitor some uptrends..

The limit for private gatherings is 25 inside and 100 outside.

Health units can change rules — Renfrew County Did it for quarantine and Kingston area Indoor rally, School symptoms When Indoor sports..

State Vaccine passport Required for people over 12 years old in many public places.that Not needed for younger children Now they are eligible to take.People are paper, PDF, or QR code evidence.

West Quebec

10 people Can get together 20 people in and out of private residences — increase to 50 for sports. There is no capacity limit For Quebec venues where seats are assigned And restaurant..

Quebec Prime Minister François Legor says that the more people respect the current collection rules, the more likely it is. They can be loosened for the holidays..

Vaccine passport Most people over the age of 13 are installed in many public spaces. People can use the app and show paper evidence. It does not apply to younger children.

Other groups in the area are also emerging Unique COVID-19 vaccine policyIncludes staff and visitors.

what can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Spreads mainly through droplets that Can hang in the air.. People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination..

this means It is important to take precautions Staying home when I’m sick — Get cost support as needed — Keep your hands and surface clean and consider staying away from people you do not live with.

Mask, preferably Medical or surgical, that is Required for indoor public places Ontario And Quebec Recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

The timing and duration of self-isolation varies. Quebec When Ontario Depending on the vaccination situation.

Health Canada recommends that elderly people and people with underlying illnesses help with errands and prepare supplies in case they need to be quarantined.

trip

Traveler Now need to be vaccinated Board an airplane, train, or ship in Canada. Partially vaccinated travelers Evidence of valid COVID-19 molecular testing can be shown until Monday, when the rule ends.

People are Fully vaccinated, tested and pre-approved Enter Canada. Rules for traveling less than 72 hours Change to Tuesday And that List of approved vaccines Enlarged. The rules for younger children will also change Now they are eligible for the vaccine.

The United States All travelers — land, air, water — fully vaccinated..Some people with mixed doses Allowed When No recent testing required..

The Prime Minister said in late October he was a “very confident” country around the world. Accept state or territory certification of vaccination..

vaccination

vaccination Suppress spreads All variants of COVID-19 To avoid death and hospitalization, Without it Provides complete protection.. 4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In Canada.

Health Canada Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine 5 year old child.. Dosing to children ages 5 to 11 is given at least 8 week intervals in both local states.

It’s even possible for younger children May have a vaccine approved in early 2022According to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer.

Ontario When Quebec We are giving a third dose to a specific group.

was there First, second and third vaccine doses of over 3.6 million COVID-19 It is managed in the larger Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has approximately 2.3 million inhabitants.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario Vaccination for people born before 2016..

People can Find state appointments online Or call 1-833-943-3900.

Community health units have some flexibility, So Check out their website For more information.They provide the dose with a sudden notice as follows The campaign is Bridging the gap between vaccine coverage and coverage Expansion of eligibility..

Vaccines are provided by pharmacies and some family doctors Through our own reservation system..

State recommends People under the age of 24 will be vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioN Tech Comirnaty vaccine The Moderna Spikevax vaccine poses a mild risk of rare heart disease.

West Quebec

Those over 5 years old can make a reservation Or visit Permanent or mobile walk-in clinic..

A clinic for newly qualified children will be run at the school, where children will need written consent from their parents to be vaccinated.

Siblings can book together in one time frame, and parents can check the checkboxes to let them know if their child is nervous about the process.

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) From a cold-like illness Fever, cough, headache, Vomiting and loss of taste Or smell..

“Long-distance” symptoms It can last for several months.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health The influence of a pandemic, When Useful resources are available ..

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario, you Meets specific criteria..Check Your health unit Clinic location and time.

You can now have a pharmacy of your choice Test people with symptoms, With certain people No symptoms..

Pharmacy Some childcare environments at high risk.. A positive test triggers a follow-up test.

Officials in some areas say More and more people are coming to the site after they have symptoms and delayed testing for a few days, during which time COVID may spread.

Travelers in need of testing There is a local option to pay for one.

Western Quebec:

Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can Reserve Or check if it’s near your online carry-on options. You can also call 1-877-644-4545 if you have questions during the hours the line is up.

Gargling tests are offered in several places instead of swabs.

Rapid COVID-19 test available In all kindergartens and elementary schools in Quebec..

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

Indigenous peoples, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community are eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne COVID-19 Test and Vaccine Clinic , Online or provide information at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan, Zabi, Anisinabeg can make phone calls Health center For tests or vaccines, call 819-449-5593. Email is another option For vaccine reservation.

Tests are available at Pik wà kana gàn Call 613-625-2259 ext. 225 for 613-625-1175 and vaccines (including the third dose), or on mail..

Everyone Thai Endinaga Those interested in the test can call 613-967-3603 and need to see the website of the dedicated vaccine clinic.

Ottawa Inuit Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team For services including tests and vaccines in Inuktitut or weekday English, call 613-740-0999.