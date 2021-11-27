Health
Death from overdose caused by fentanyl mixed with other drugs
With the surge in deaths from drug overdose this year and last year, many substance abuse and addiction researchers, doctors and health officials appear to be showing a new and different wave of opioid epidemics among overdose victims. I am concerned about the increasing trend among them.
Although the coronavirus pandemic loneliness and challenges appear to drive drug use, many experts say that the latest wave of overdose is partly due to the use of fentanyl with other drugs. Says it is being promoted.
Deaths from overdose have reached new heights in the United States — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100,000 people have died this year. — But experts say it’s part of the fourth wave of overdose epidemics, with more and more drug users dying from multiple substances in the system.
Behind that 100,000 figure, they said, there was a continuous surge in deaths from cocaine, methamphetamine, and other drugs associated with concomitant use of fentanyl.
Dr. Robert Anderson, Head of Mortality Statistics at the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, said:
The combination of fentanyl with other drugs distinguishes this wave from the previous wave, which is characterized by increased use of prescription analgesics and subsequent individual increases in heroin and fentanyl.
“I don’t really call it an opioid epidemic,” said Dr. James Berry, director of addiction services at West Virginia University and chair of the School of Behavioral Medicine. Substances vary and usually multiple substances are used. “
Trends have been identified, but the cause of them is not yet clear. Are drug users deliberately using fentanyl or other drugs, or are fentanyl entering more drug supplies through dealers and distributors?
Kelly Doherty, Deputy Health Commissioner for the Vermont Alcohol and Substance Abuse Program, said: “Some people want to use fentanyl despite the danger, others unknowingly use fentanyl. I’m scared. People are cutting it down, and it’s basically more deadly. I will. “
Vermont is working to make the fentanyl test strip more accessible so that users can see if their drug is contaminated, but Dougherty says that the illicit drugs it buys contain fentanyl. He said that the user should assume that it may be.
The Biden administration uses federal funds this year for state and local governments Buy Fentanyl Test Strip Hoping to curb the surge in deaths due to overdose.
However, many experts believe that fentanyl is in more drug supply at the distributor level. Distributors or dealers may cut other drugs with fentanyl or accidentally contaminate other drugs with dirty work surfaces, gloves, and tools because fentanyl offers particularly cheap and powerful highs. And it seems.
“Patients may actually intentionally use both cocaine and fentanyl,” Berry said, citing part of his interaction with the patient. Recently fentanyl is on the street. “
However, in addition to anecdotes and assumptions, there is little solid data on why the increase in overdose victims has multiple drugs in their system when they die.
Dr. Daniel Siccarone, an addiction and drug researcher at the University of California, San Francisco, said that most overdose was caused by the deliberate combination of fentanyl with other drugs, or that contamination or changes occurred at the dealer level. It is unclear if it is. He said the real reason remains in the “black box” that needs to be unpacked for further research.
“I think the pollution hypothesis is exaggerated and based on fear,” said Ciccarone, who announced the fourth wave of overdose and is working on the reasons behind the latest trends. .. “There is evidence from all over the country — some papers have been published, but also data from my study in places like West Virginia — the use of methamphetamine or a combination of powerful stimulants and powerful opioids. It shows that it is a popular combination now.
“This is a big growing phenomenon,” he added. “That’s something we shouldn’t ignore.”
Unfortunately, there are multiple issues with the problem.
Brendan Saloner, a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, who studies drug addiction and treatment, said fentanyl has begun to move nationwide, affecting communities that didn’t have to deal with opioid epidemics in the past. He said he was.
“What’s happening is that much of the risk of overdose seems to have just moved to some of the countries that were previously less sensitive, so I think it surprises a lot of people now. “Saloner said. .. “Sure, in some places, especially west of Mississippi, it seems like it’s hurried and really terrible.”
Beyond that, Mr. Saloner said state and local governments need to work to rebuild the addiction treatment and outreach systems that were left unattended during the pandemic. Dependence services should be the main focus of the effort so far, he said.
He also said the United States needs to expand the number of people who provide those services and work in areas where resources are not given to deal with the opioid epidemic.
“More attention needs to be paid to hospital emergency departments, where most people can’t get treatment, and settings like prisons and prisons,” he said. “Currently, there are many crisis systems that are not helping people very much.”
