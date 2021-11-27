Elvis Presley sang about spending a blue Christmas, and in fact, it’s perfectly normal to feel that way.

It could be an overbooked social calendar, work deadlines, loss of loved ones, miserable winter days, shopping, or anything else that calms us down.

According to the American Psychological Association, 38% of those surveyed say that stress increases during the holiday season, which can lead to physical illness, depression, anxiety, and substance abuse. Reasons given: lack of time, financial pressure, gifts and family gatherings.

To make matters worse, the National Mental Illness Family Alliance reports that 64% of individuals with mental illness feel that their condition has deteriorated before and after the holidays, according to mcleanhospital.org. ..

To deal with mental health and holidays, several members of the ALIVE Union met on Monday at Seymour’s Community Agency Building to discuss this topic.

The coalition was formed in the fall of 2018 under the umbrella of Mental Health America in Jackson County. ALIVE means to be aware, listen, informative, vigilant, and engaged. Groups usually meet once a month.

The common denominator of the group is the desire to reduce the suicide rate in Jackson County.

Melanie O’Neill, Executive Director of Mental Health America in Jackson County, said it was all together.

Besides O’Neill, other mmbers include Becky Bujwid with Centerstone. Lynn Montgomery, Public Health Coordinator, Jackson County Health Department. Molly Marshall and Heather Von Dielingen, Purdue Extension Jackson County; Jennings County High School Counselor Emily Somers. Kate Dubois, Vice-Principal of Emerson Elementary School.

“At the last Zoom Meeting, Becky said that holidays can bring a lot of memories to people. Last year and a half, thanks to COVID, for our community and our whole world. It was very difficult, “said O’Neill. “There will be many families celebrating their first Christmas after a COVID-related death or another death in the family.”

O’Neill said he would reach out to the circle of family and friends and start by asking what they were doing this holiday season.

“Life is so busy that we don’t think of a widowed person living alone, children grow up, or live outside the state,” says O’Neill. “Even talking to friends and family about church services that take place on holidays is a great way to meet and reach out to other people in your area.”

Before and after the holidays, people may feel overwhelmed by everything they need to accomplish, so O’Neill encourages people to analyze their day.

“If you feel the weight of the world is on your shoulders, think about what you need to do. For example, write it down between 10am and 1pm,” she said. .. “Let’s do it at 1 o’clock. Re-evaluate what you need to do between 1 pm and 4 pm. Then perform the baby steps and check the contents of the list to avoid being a little overwhelmed. . “

She went on to say that just listening to relaxing music has a therapeutic effect, and just listening to music in the background while doing something else makes a difference.

Montgomery said that mental health is part of public health, helping and encouraging people, part of which is emergency preparedness.

“If people need a reason to talk to a woman on the street, we want to make that link in the neighborhood and encourage them to see if they need something in an emergency. “Mont Gomery said. “Do they have heat or food, or do they need to shovel the drive, like an emergency in a weather that is expected to snow a lot?”

Marshall said it was especially important to take good care of himself now and throughout the holiday season in order to overcome the health pandemic.

“It’s more difficult to go outdoors during the day because the days are getting shorter,” she said. “But even when it’s cold, it’s always beneficial to go out for fresh air.”

With the right jacket, hat and gloves, you can get out and walk in 10-20 minutes. Then you’ll be amazed at how good you feel, Marshall said.

When it’s cold and dark, you’ll feel like sitting in your house, but during this time, parking your car, taking a walk in the neighborhood, or watching the Christmas illuminations are fun activities.

She said it was a good idea to disconnect from social media. This is because longer screen times mean that you are comparing yourself to others and you lose your direct connection.

“Take time to read magazines and books while away from social media and the internet, and see things as a sort of escape from a different perspective,” she said.

Bujwid said there is tremendous pressure to reach the perfect “Martha Stewart” Christmas.

“I decided long ago that there weren’t 50 people working for me who could do all the decorations and all the baking for a perfect Christmas in my house,” she said. I can and it was a real revelation for me. “

Bujwid said he deals with children and families and there is additional pressure to buy gifts and get the latest games and toys.

“Fortunately, we have the Shop with Cop program and the Sertoma Christmas Miracle, which help ease some of the pressure on families trying to get everything their kids want,” she said. .. “Sometimes families have to tell their children that they can’t afford some of them, but they can have something else instead.”

According to Bujiwid, this period is especially difficult for people living alone, and people may not be aware of it.

“Maybe ask around or think about someone you know who is yourself who can ask and spend family time,” she said. “When it comes to that sense of unity, it can mean so many things just to be included.”

For those who are suffering from depression this holiday season or who are not feeling well, Jackson County Mental Health Complete of Jackson County Mental Health Providers listed on the American website mentalhealthamericajc.net There is a list. There are also various mental health screenings accessible from the website.