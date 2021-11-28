A young Scottish female says she was diagnosed with cancer after her symptoms were first mistaken for long Covid.

A young Scottish female who had been in intolerable pain for months was diagnosed with stage 4. cancer After her symptoms have been mistaken for a long time COVID..

Nicola Peterman was only 26 years old when he learned that he had Hodgkin lymphoma and needed immediate treatment. She had to quit her dream job a few months after she started.

Doctors believed that her symptoms, such as fever, abdominal pain, and night sweats, were the result of a coronavirus infection in January.

However, as her illness worsened, she noticed that she was taking painkillers six times a day to continue her daily routine.

If there was no answer, Nicola from Glasgow repeatedly asked for a doctor’s consultation, but because it could be long, Covid obscured the advanced stage that her cancer had reached.

It wasn’t until after visiting Grandma’s house that she learned how sick Nicola really was.

Charity bosses fear that Nicola’s cancer experience could be reproduced throughout the UK, as the signs of cancer can be very similar to the long-term effects of the coronavirus. It states.

When she was finally diagnosed with stage 4b ​​cancer, her condition was so advanced that she was advised to start chemotherapy the next day-her dream on television she started in December. I was forced to quit my job.

Nicola told Miller:

“I was working and it was hard to see the GP, so it was really hard.

“I treated myself to relieve the pain, but eventually I couldn’t deal with it.

“I was taking paracetamol six times a day. I think they didn’t believe me when I said how painful I was.”

I only noticed my illness when I visited my grandmother who was fighting stomach cancer.

“I noticed that I sleep more and eat less than she does,” she said. “At that time, I was convinced that something was wrong.”

She contacted when Nicola’s abdominal and lower back pain became intolerable. NHS 24. The staff was worried about the amount of paracetamol she was taking, so she was introduced to the immediate evaluation unit.

But when ultrasound and x-rays didn’t reveal a gynecological problem, Nicola was on the verge of being discharged before the final series of tests finally revealed how ill she was.

"I was told that I could go home, even though I was obviously in a lot of pain," she said. "I was scared to have to leave."









Only after ultrasonography revealed an ovarian cyst and trapped fluid could the doctor make a diagnosis of her life-saving cancer.

By that stage, her lymph nodes were swollen-another symptom she had placed in a long covid-and doctors had to break the news that Nicola had Hodgkin lymphoma.

“I had never heard of it, I didn’t know what it meant,” she said.

“This is a very advanced cancer, but that means it will be easier to treat. As soon as it is diagnosed, they understand how serious it is and start chemotherapy the next day. Did.”

Due to the urgency to start chemotherapy, Nicola was advised that she did not have time to receive fertility preservation.

She spent 10 weeks in the hospital, but couldn’t walk for treatment and had to be nourished through a tube because of myositis.

Nicola lost three stones during her time Queen Elizabeth University Hospital I had to be helped by a nurse in Glasgow and to move around.

She praised the devoted medical staff who supported her during the treatment.

"They also obviously lacked staff, but I didn't feel it had any impact on my care," she said.









Nicola was finally discharged in August, and a month later she received welcome news that her cancer was in remission.

She is still suffering from chronic fatigue and struggling to walk long distances, but hopes to be able to return to work in the new year.

“I’m getting better, but still pretty slow, I’m still struggling a lot with a lot of pain. I get there, I still have a lot of tiredness, but I I really want to get it. When I get back to work, I hope to start looking for something after Christmas. “

Meanwhile, Nicola is determined to do something to help Blood Cancer UK. The charity she said helped a lot during her illness.

Throughout November, she walks daily with a 26.2 mile challenge. Fundraising page We have already raised over £ 2,500.









Kate Keightley, Head of Support and Service Development, said: I made a mistake with Covid.

“Symptoms such as fatigue, fever, and night sweats can be rejected or neglected, and the consequences can be catastrophic.

“More than half of adults in the UK, despite being the third-largest cancer murderer in the UK, do not have symptoms of blood cancer. If unexplained symptoms persist and persist, ask your doctor. You need to make a reservation as soon as possible.

“It’s unlikely to be a serious situation, but it’s very important to check out.”

A spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: I’m sorry to hear this woman’s concern. Investigate her case.

“We recommend anyone who thinks they have symptoms that need to be investigated to contact their GP. Our partner’s general practitioner’s surgery is open and will continue to see the patient. Health. It should be the first contact for anyone with the above concerns. “

To sponsor Nicola and support Blood Cancer UK, click here..