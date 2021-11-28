The chances of a foetation being infected with the Covid-19 virus are very limited: Research | Health

Health
According to a study led by UCL researchers at the Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital and the NIHR Great Ormond Street Biomedical Research Center, it is the intestines that can infect the fetus with Covid-19. SARS-CoV-2 virus..
This study was published in “BJOG-International Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology”.
Although the study did not specifically target mothers COVID-19 They found that certain fetal organs, such as the intestines, were more susceptible to infection than other organs, regardless of whether their infection was transmitted to the fetus.
But researchers Covid-19 virus infection The placenta acts as a very effective and protective shield, so the foetation is very limited and there is evidence to suggest that fetal infections known as vertical transmissions are very rare.
Researchers set out to understand how a newborn was born Baby may have developed Covid-19 antibody, Because it was reported in a few cases.
Specifically, I wanted to know if and how the virus would infect the fetus from the infected mother.
To answer this question, researchers examined various fetal organs and placental tissues to see if the cell surface protein receptors ACE2 and TMPRSS2 were present. These two receptors are on the outside of the cell and both are required for the SARS-Cov-2 virus to infect and spread.
Researchers have found that the only fetal organs characterized by both ACE2 and TMPRSS2 are the intestine (intestine) and kidney. However, the fetal kidney is anatomically protected from exposure to the virus, which reduces the risk of infection.
Therefore, the team concluded that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can infect the foetation only through the intestine and by the foetation swallowing amniotic fluid.
After birth, the ACE2 and TMPRSS2 receptors are known to be present in combination on the surface of human intestinal and lung cells. The gut and lungs are suspected to be the main routes of Covid-19 infection, but in young children, the gut appeared to be the most important for viral infections.
Senior author Dr. Mattia Gerli (UCL Department of Surgical Intervention Science and Royal Free Hospital) explains: “It is known that the foetation begins to swallow amniotic fluid late in pregnancy. The SARS-CoV-2 virus will need to be present in significant amounts in the amniotic fluid around the foetation to cause infection.”
“However, many studies in obstetric medicine have found that the amniotic fluid around the foetation usually does not contain the SARS-CoV2 virus, even though the mother is infected with Covid-19. The findings explain a clinical infection of the fetal. It is possible during pregnancy, but rare, which is reassuring for future parents, “Gerli added.
Funded by the Medical Research Council (MRC) and the UKRI Covid-19 Rapid Response Initiative, this study provided the most definitive information to date regarding the susceptibility of human fetuses to Covid-19 infection.
Fetal organs and tissues are now available through the Human Developmental Biology Resource (HDBR) biobank, which supports embryo / fetal research. None of the donated fetal organs or tissues belonged to the mother infected with Covid-19, and the research team did not test for Covid-19 antibody according to ethical guidelines.
Co-lead author Paolo De Coppi (UCL Great Ormond Street Children’s Health Research Institute and NIHR Great Ormond Street Hospital) said: SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, the placenta acts as a natural barrier and evidence of virus-containing amniotic fluid is limited, so our study should reassure the mother. “
The authors emphasized that the greatest risk to a foetation during pregnancy is when the mother becomes very ill with a Covid-19 infection. In this case, the virus may be present in high concentrations in amniotic fluid. In addition, it can damage the placenta and lead to premature birth.
Co-author Professor Anna David (UCL Elizabeth Garrett Anderson Institute for Women’s Health and UCLH NIHR Center for Biomedical Research) said: The results of this study provide definitive information on the susceptibility of human fetuses to Covid-19 infection. Our findings support current medical policies that vaccination during pregnancy is the best way for mothers to protect their fetuses from Covid-19 infection. “”
