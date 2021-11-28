Covid: Another 39,567 coronavirus cases and 131 deaths recorded as omicrons detected in the United Kingdom





Further 39,567 COVID-19 Cases have been recorded in the United Kingdom, with an additional 131 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. The latest figures from Saturday 24 hours to 9 am have killed Covid in the UK at 144,724. Although more than 10 million positive cases have been recorded in the UK, the actual count is expected to be much higher due to the lack of testing at the start of the pandemic and the lack of symptoms for many. According to another number released by the Office for National Statistics, more than 169,000 deaths have been registered in the UK and Covid-19 is listed on the death certificate. This is because two cases of the new Omicron variant were detected in the United Kingdom, so the Prime Minister became: Introducing a raft of measures to delay its spread.. Face covering will be mandatory again In some settings Stricter test rules will be enforced for those who enter from overseas.The contacts of people tested positive for the Omicron variant need to be self-quarantined for 10 days, and the booster vaccine will be deployed to more people. Given the latest information on the wider Covid situation in the UK on Saturday, Professor Chris Witty, Chief Medical Officer, said that most of the country’s cases remain a variant of Delta. He said that while there is now considerable prevalence among adolescents, prevalence between people over the age of 60 and vulnerable groups is improving, and hospitalizations and mortality continue to decline. .. England The majority of Covid cases and deaths occurred in the United Kingdom. Within 28 days of the positive test, an additional 112 deaths were recorded and an additional 35,798 were coronavirus positive. Scotland An additional 17 people died and another 2,287 died in Scotland. Northern Ireland Two Covid-related deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland, and an additional 1,482 positive cases were recorded. Wales Wales does not provide data on Saturday. Listen to Coronavirus: What You Need to Know, ITV News Covid-19 Podcast

