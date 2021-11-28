COVID Pregnancy: Recovery After 85 Days of Hospitalization | News

(AP):

Paola Gambini arrived at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital by ambulance on July 29, and was out of breath after being diagnosed with a near-maturity pregnancy and COVID-19.

“I remember EMT telling us,’You called at the right time.’ Because they immediately exposed me to oxygen, “she said.

From July 1st to September, approximately 260 COVID-19-positive pregnant patients were admitted to Winnie Palmer, said Dr. Loriboardman, Vice President and Chief Quality Officer.

Advent Health’s South Central Florida division saw a surge in COVID-19 cases during the summer delta surge. Dr. Catherine Berryman, a specialist in perinatal medicine, said she had hospitalized 113 pregnant women with COVID-19 complications between July 1st and November 11th.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from January 2020 to November 15, 2021, more than 145,000 pregnant women were COVID-19 positive and more than 24,000 were hospitalized nationwide. As of November 15, 229 pregnant COVID-19 people were reported dead.

Pregnant and recently pregnant people are at risk because they have weaker immunity than the average person, according to Boardman.

Studies shared on the CDC website show that, to a limited extent, the benefits of vaccines outweigh the risks of mothers and their babies. In contrast, COVID-19 has more severe outcomes compared to pregnant people without COVID-19, according to an analysis of 77 studies published in the medical research journal BMJ in September 2020. And increase the risk of premature birth. According to the CDC, babies are unlikely to get COVID-19 from their parents.

According to CDC data, despite evidence, as of November 13, less than 4 out of 10 pregnant women aged 18-49 years were completely vaccinated.

“If I went back in time and knew what I knew now, I would definitely have been vaccinated,” Gambini said. “I don’t want other pregnant women to think,” I’m a superhero, I’m taking these vitamins … I’m okay, COVID won’t catch me. ” wrong. “

Fighting COVID-19

At first it was just a fever. However, about a week after Gambini’s diagnosis, she couldn’t hold her breath and her fiancé Michael Hazen called 911. Her lungs were full of liquid.

Doctors performed an emergency caesarean section to better provide life-saving treatment to a 32-year-old patient. A premature girl was born 37 weeks before pregnancy. They named her Liliana.

Gambini held Liliana for a short time before her fiancé took her, and Gambini was transferred to the Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center. There, a ventilator breathed for her. If that wasn’t enough, doctors used an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) device to pump blood out of the body, oxygenate it, and then return it. The staff told the fiancé many times.

“I feel blessed to leave it in One Piece … the nurse will tell me … you are one of the lucky ones,” she said.

She held her daughter once when she was born and when the medical team arranged a birthday visit. Except for that visit, they only interacted on FaceTime.

“I just counted the days,” she said. “I remember them saying,’I’m going home for Thanksgiving.’ I remember seeing Michael. “I’m making it before Halloween, so I’m going to see the baby dress up. And I did that.”

Eighty-five days later she returned home. She dressed Liliana as a pumpkin.

Gambini has now spent about a month at home with his baby. She is oxygenated and is physically struggling after spending a lot of time in bed. She lost about 80 pounds and her muscles were atrophied. To stop the internal bleeding, the doctor had to give her a partial hysterectomy at the hospital.

“I planned to have more babies …. I always wanted to be a mom. So when I woke up, they told me,” I have to take your womb out. ” said. That was the hardest thing I could hear, “she said. “She is my rainbow baby and my only being.”

But she’s getting better, and her goal is to get rid of oxygen by Christmas. She said she wanted other people in the hospital to know that recovery was possible, but she also hoped that other mothers and future mothers wouldn’t get there.

Fighting false alarms

Boardman and Berryman state that one of the major barriers to preventing pregnant women from becoming infected with COVID-19 is false information about vaccines. They encourage doctors to continue talking to unvaccinated patients.

“Comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated females shows no increase in birth defects,” says Boardman. “I think some of these concerns still remain, even though we’re talking about what we know and don’t know.”

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey released in November, 17% of Americans believe that pregnant women should not be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, and 22% are uncertain.

State legislator Angie Nixon, D-Jacksonville, accuses politicians of spreading falsehoods about COVID-19.

Nixon was infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, pregnant blacks and Hispanics have the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates and the highest risk of complications during pregnancy.

“I know what it was like to be afraid of your life. Black women are four times more likely to have pregnancy-related problems and only get worse when infected with COVID,” she said. Says. “It’s a shame they are politicizing this.”

DeSantis signed a law on Thursday allowing employees of private companies to opt out of their vaccination obligations if they are pregnant or planning to become pregnant. The law also imposes some other restrictions on vaccine obligations.

Nixon said the law was “ridiculous” because it falsely implied that vaccination would harm pregnant people.

“It was a real face slap, especially for pregnant people,” Nixon said. “They are spreading the truth.”

In addition, the pages on the Florida Health Department website are different from the CDC on this issue.

Pregnant people “are known to be at risk for severe viral illness,” but “the previous data on COVID-19 do not show an increased risk.” There is a page about high-risk groups. However, it is linked to a CDC statement stating it as a “fact” that pregnant or recent pregnant people with COVID-19 are more likely to be more severe than non-pregnant people.

The Florida Department of Health did not respond to requests for comment on the reasons for expressing risk differently from the CDC.

Now that the summer waves have subsided in Florida, Boardman reminded everyone that the delta wave also started after a period of low positive rates, as to whether pregnant people can be vigilant. She said COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are likely to be essential during pregnancy, as influenza vaccination is currently in place.

“(Don’t) don’t be fooled by false reassurance, and to take those precautions to help prevent what happens to these mothers, this is one of the worlds we live in. Please understand that you will be a club, “Boardman said.

Berryman agreed that while the number of cases of COVID-19 is currently low, pandemics will inevitably continue to surge, valley, and again, making pregnant women particularly vulnerable without vaccination.

“I haven’t found a pregnant patient who regrets being vaccinated yet,” Berryman said. “They said universally …” I’m very happy to get it. ” Only patients regret not being able to receive it. “