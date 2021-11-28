Health
About 2 million Australians have diabetes, but symptoms can be difficult to detect
When Ruthbreak was two years old, she fell into a coma.
She was sick for a while and, despite being seen by a doctor many times, they didn’t think it was serious.
“Mom kept taking me to the general practitioner, and it kept happening for three to four months, and I finally collapsed,” she said.
The doctor later examined Ms. Blake and found that her sugar content was very abnormal and diagnosed her with diabetes.
What is diabetes?
Diabetes is a group of conditions that affect how the body uses glucose (sugar).
About 2 million Australians have diabetes and are one of the top 10 causes of death in Australia.
There are three main types of diabetes: type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes.
Less common types of diabetes include pre-diabetes, monogenic diabetes, cystic fibrosis-related diabetes, and drug or chemical-induced diabetes.
Not only does diabetes affect people, but pets can also be diagnosed with the condition.
What is Type 1 Diabetes?
Type 1 diabetes occurs when the pancreas stops producing insulin.
Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas and its role is to regulate blood sugar levels.
Type 1 is one of the most common chronic illnesses diagnosed in children, accounting for 10% of all cases of diabetes.
If you have a family history, you are more likely to develop type 1 diabetes, but the exact cause of type 1 diabetes is unknown.
Jackson Sinclair was diagnosed at the age of 16 shortly after someone suggested that his sister should be tested for diabetes.
“She was experiencing all the symptoms, and fortunately someone in the community recognized them,” he said.
“And by the time I was suffering from those symptoms, I knew what to look for.”
It was a life-changing moment not only for him but for his whole family.
Since Sinclair’s sister and his diagnosis, his other sisters and fathers have also been diagnosed with this condition.
What is Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is when the cells in the body become insulin resistant and the pancreas cannot supply enough insulin to overcome the resistance.
You are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes if:
- Family history of medical condition
- From culturally diverse backgrounds
- Overweight
- Have high blood pressure
- Physically inactive
- 45 years and over
- Previously suffered from gestational diabetes
- Have polycystic ovary syndrome
- History of heart disease or stroke
What is Gestational Diabetes?
Gestational diabetes is when pregnancy hormones affect the body’s ability to produce enough insulin.
This type of diabetes occurs only during pregnancy and usually disappears after the baby is born.
You are more likely to develop gestational diabetes if:
- Family history of medical condition
- From culturally diverse backgrounds
- Overweight
- 40 years old and over
- Have polycystic ovary syndrome
- I gave birth to a big baby before
- High blood sugar
- Currently taking antipsychotics or steroids
However, women with gestational diabetes are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes later.
Health experts advise women with gestational diabetes to continue testing for diabetes every two to three years.
What are the early signs of diabetes?
Signs of diabetes are subtle and often overlooked, especially for people with type 2 diabetes.
Natalie Lorenz noticed symptoms after reading about diabetes in a 12th grade biology textbook.
“when [the texbook] I started mentioning the symptoms, but I was a little worried because I was experiencing them myself. ”
“I asked my mom to take me to the doctor, and behold, I was diagnosed with diabetes.”
according to Diabetes in Australia, The common signs of diabetes are:
- Extreme thirst
- Frequent urination.
- Slow healing cut
- Malaise
- itch
- Frequent skin infections
- Blurred vision
- Uneven mood
- headache
- dizzy
- Leg cramps
- Unexplained weight loss (type 1)
- Gradually gain weight (Type 2)
What should I do if I think I have diabetes?
Talk to your doctor if you have diabetes or if you think you are experiencing symptoms related to diabetes.
Early detection of diabetes can reduce the risk of further health complications such as heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, limb amputation, depression, anxiety, and blindness.
Your doctor will do a test to find out your glucose levels and how your body regulates glucose.
There are different types of tests for each variation of diabetes.
Will diabetes be cured?
There is no cure for diabetes, but there are many ways to manage your condition.
Different types of diabetes require different methods of adjusting and monitoring blood glucose levels.
It’s best to work with your doctor to plan how to manage your diabetes.
Type 1 diabetes can be managed with insulin injections or the use of insulin pumps.
Type 2 diabetes can be managed by monitoring food consumption and regular exercise.
Health experts also advise people with type 2 diabetes to check their blood sugar levels on a regular basis.
As an adult, Ruthbreak regularly monitors his diabetes by sticking his finger with a glucose meter, using an insulin pump, and avoiding high-density, high-sugar foods.
Ms. Blake uses an insulin pump to give her a base hourly rate of short-acting insulin.
“It works by tightly controlling your blood sugar every hour,” she says.
How do you test your blood sugar for diabetes?
People with diabetes poke their fingertips and use a glucose meter or continuous glucose meter to check their blood glucose levels.
Like Blake, Sinclair uses a glucose meter to monitor sugar content throughout the day.
Loading
Advice for diabetics
Jackson Sinclair said diabetes can feel very isolated because it is an invisible condition.
“This is a consistent juggling activity that can be very isolated and very easy to hide, so diabetics are less likely to connect with other diabetics,” he said. rice field.
“This is a safety net, so if something goes wrong, a wider community can help me. I was able to connect with diabetics,” Sinclair said.
..
Sources
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-28/what-is-diabetes-and-what-are-the-symptoms-of-type1-diabetes/100627870
