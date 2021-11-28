Professor of FSC Criminology advocates the non-criminalization of mental illness

Lakeland — Lisdon Slate, in all explanations, is a college professor who advocates the non-criminalization of mentally ill people, helping to train law enforcement officers on how to deal with people at risk of mental health. A pillar of the county community.

He also suffers from a serious mental illness called bipolar disorder.

In addition to being a professor of criminology at Florida Southern College, 62-year-old Slate testified in front of the US and Florida Parliaments about the poor work of society in caring for the mentally handicapped.

“The mental health system is very pleased that the criminal justice system has to deal with all illnesses in society related to mental illness and mental health,” Slate said. “I think we need a better mental health system. I think we need a better connection with mental health treatments. No one needs to commit a crime to get proper and proper mental health treatments. must.”

People don’t have access to mental health providers because they don’t have insurance or money, or they don’t know where to find a counselor or psychiatrist, Slate said.

“They cannot navigate the proper access to mental health treatment until they run into problems with the judiciary and the authorities. It is up to them to decide if they can link to treatment.” Slate said. By that time, they have done so harshly that they cannot be tied to appropriate treatment in the community. ”

Slate knows all of this from direct experience.

bipolar

He developed bipolar disorder in the 1980s when he was in his mid-20s. This can cause abnormal changes in mood, energy, activity levels, concentration, and daytime behavioral abilities, according to the National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry. Today’s task. Hospitalization may be required and usually requires lifelong treatment.

“People experiencing a manic episode can be very uplifting, frightened, and frustrated. They talk a lot very fast and have racing ideas,” NIMH’s web site. The site states. “Depression episodes include sadness, fatigue, too much sleep, difficulty falling asleep, difficulty concentrating and making decisions, and feeling difficult to do.”

Bipolar symptoms of slate initially manifested as insomnia. At the time, he was working as an administrative assistant for guards in a South Carolina prison, where they handled two executions within a year for the first time in decades. He went to his doctor. He misdiagnosed him as “situational depression” and took the antidepressant amitriptyline. At some point he stopped taking it, but then began to experience insomnia again and returned to the drug. He also changed jobs and began working as a federal protection observer. Meanwhile, he experienced a stressful event with the parole.

Within a few weeks, he was arrested in Miami after self-medication with alcohol for several days and quarreling with a man at a hotel bar.

“I went to the bar and started drinking, and I met a man at the bar I imagined to be my father,” Slate said. “I know he’s not my dad, but I think he’s playing the role of my dad — I think I’m on the movie set — so I think he’s my dad Yes, I start interacting with him as if I were my father. Good relationship. So, before you know it, we are in this discussion. ”

Police appeared and he was taken to the Jackson Memorial Hospital. There he thought the spider was crouching over him, so he was tied to the bed, screaming for help. His wife was tracked at the hotel and she was allowed to take him back to Columbia, South Carolina, where he was hospitalized. Within two weeks he was forced to quit his job as a federal protection observer, and his wife announced she was divorced from him.

His psychiatrist, Dr. Roger Deal, helped restore his life by diagnosing him with bipolar disorder and taking appropriate medications.He also told Slate that amitriptyline is the worst drug he may have been prescribed.

“He said it would blow the mania from the top of your head-he said it was like burning jet fuel,” Slate recalled. “So you made a mistake by your doctor. And who is prescribing most of the psychotropic drugs in the United States? Your doctor. Of course, these are promoting it. I got it from my medical representative. ”

Slate got a teaching profession at a community college and eventually got a PhD. With criminal justice. He began teaching at Florida Southern College, but then another Lakeland doctor made a serious mistake in his treatment.

“What will he decide after visiting this psychiatrist about four times? He has determined that I am not mentally ill,” Slate said. “He said,’Do you know what I think? You had a short reactive psychosis to a stressful event.”

Last psychosis episode

And he gave a green light to the slate to stop taking lithium. Within two months, Slate developed another psychotic episode for the first time in eight years on the 1994 Labor Day weekend while in Columbia, South Carolina.

“I’m playing a football game with my new wife. I’m literally very delusional and I think I can control the field player South Carolina Gamecock and run through the Georgia Bulldogs. Let them win the game, “Slate said.

When his mind control didn’t work, he became frustrated and he and his wife left the game. Then paranoia began. He began to wonder why he was forced to quit his job and lost his first wife when he wasn’t mentally ill, as the new doctor said.

“I wasn’t rational and started thinking. Then there was some sort of federal judge, federal protection observer supervisor, wife’s father (who hated me), and perhaps my wife. There must have been a collusion, “Slate said. And they were all in attendance, three of them in Colombia, so I had to mask. ”

His “undercover investigation” included two nude swims in the pool of the apartment. For the first time, police told his wife, who was not involved in his night swimming, to keep him inside. A second time she asked them for help.

“She said,” See, this man has a PhD. In criminal justice. This man worked as a federal protection observer in this town and as a jailer’s administrative assistant in prison. He was spiritual. I’m sick. He’s bipolar. The doctor took him out of the drug. Please help him, “Slate said. “Can they help me? They took me directly to jail. They didn’t bother to tell anyone in jail about the situation I was in and experiencing.”

He said prison guards beat him when he resisted being transferred to a cell designed for mentally ill prisoners. He has a picture of a bruise, but the beating was an out-of-body experience and I don’t remember feeling any pain.

All that was in the cell was a hole in the floor that would serve as a toilet. In his mental illness, he put his hand in the sewer and started “fishing” around. He had read a book about indigenous shamans at university, and from that memory he began to smear human excrement on his face as a paint for war and start dancing in his cell.

He also found a broken wristband of a former prisoner in the hole.

“I thought,’Man, they killed someone here. Whoever this guy has a wristband here, they killed. They’re going to kill me,” Slate recalled. .. “That’s why I started to be surprised. Hair started to stand behind my neck,” he said.

He said the door of the cell had opened at that moment. Ron Hudson, a former colleague of the Federal Conservation Observatory, arrived to take the slate to a psychiatric facility after hearing what was happening.

“Ron came down to the prison without any authority, and he said to the prison,’You have a Lisdon slate here. He will come with me,” Hudson said. Slate, who believes he saved his life that day, said. “They didn’t know what to do with me, so I’m glad he came to pick me up.”

He was hospitalized and took medicine, but there was no other incident. He said he had taken lithium for 30 years, but now he is using a generic version of Depacoat because it can damage his kidneys.

Slate recently spoke at Lakeland Highland’s house, sitting by the pool on a beautiful autumn day, with dog Teddy and his wife Claudia on their way home from errands. Their homes are adorned with both Union and South Army memorabilia, along with framed quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

A few years after the last South Carolina incident, he testified to Congress about his experience and the 2005 Florida Senate Medical Committee, prioritizing that only certain drugs could be used for treatment. I urged you not to carry out a drug list. Medicaid or prisons or people in prisons. Patients can take months to find the right drug, which complicates treatment and can even lead to mental illness, Slate said.

Slate has a brave face to mental illness because he wants people to know that there is a cure and that people can lead a fulfilling life.

“I made a conscious decision not to be ashamed and not ashamed of having a mental illness. What I am ashamed of is how people with mental illness in society It needs a formal structure. It is installed to help people. ”

To get help

The Peace River Center in Polk County offers 24-hour emotional support and crisis lines: 863-519-3744 or toll-free 800-627-5906.

