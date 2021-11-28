Nasal vaccine to cure Alzheimer’s disease participates in human clinical trials for the first time

Humans may be close to curing Alzheimer’s disease, as new nasal vaccines to prevent or delay the aforementioned diseases are being tested in humans. report By insiders.



Reuters

The trial was announced by Brigham and Women’s Hospital last week and involves only 16 volunteers between the ages of 60 and 85 who already have symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. They are vaccinated twice at weekly intervals.

The vaccine is the brainchild of Howard L. Weiner, co-director of the Center for Neurological Disorders in Brigham, who has been studying Alzheimer’s disease for over 20 years.

This vaccine is based on decades of research suggesting that stimulating the immune system can eliminate the beta-amyloid plaques responsible for Alzheimer’s disease. They are usually formed when fragments of beta-amyloid gather between nerve cells and can interfere with a person’s ability to think and remember things.

Release the splash

A vaccine spray called protrin is given through the nasal passages to act as an immunomodulator and activate white blood cells from immune cells, especially the lymph nodes in the area of ​​the neck, to remove the aforementioned.

The concept is not new, but a better understanding of today’s illness makes it more promising.

The test results shed some light on the effectiveness of the vaccine against the disease and its progression, and based on that, can proceed to larger trials, including more volunteers and final drug approval.

