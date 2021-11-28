UK Health Trust Stops Childbirth Services As Midwifery Shortages Increase | Childbirth

Due to the serious shortage of midwives, the trust of many hospitals across the UK has closed or reduced childbirth services, often stalling pregnant women where they can give birth.

NS Observer We have found more than 20 trusts that have disrupted childbirth services in the last three months. Eight confirmed that the service remained out of service due to a shortage of staff.They include East Kent Hospital at Swansea Bay University health Board and NHS Dumfries and Galloway – All of these report that the situation is constantly being reviewed.

Childbirth services at some trusts, such as Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust and the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton, have been closed since August. Others have written to pregnant parents that they cannot guarantee that they will be reopened after a short suspension, or that they will be sent a midwife if demand is high or staff is in short supply.

The findings came a week after midwives across the UK staged a protest calling on the government to deal with the “crisis” of obstetric medicine, along with staff suffering from chronic burnout and stress.

Midwives have been expelled from the NHS due to lack of staff and are afraid of not being able to provide safe care. A recent survey published by the Royal College of Midwives (RCM).

Maria Booker, Charity Program Director Innate rights, Says: “Currently, staffing pressures in childbirth services are very realistic, but for many women, the option of giving birth at home is not a luxury and is the only option that women find safe.

“Some people don’t want to go to the hospital during a pandemic, others know that they work better at home. Others have previously given birth in a traumatic hospital. Birth services are under pressure. I can’t accept that childbirth and other options go out of the window each time. “

Rosie Gothard’s baby is due to be born on December 5th. She chose to give birth at home because her local birth center has been closed since January. She states: “I turned my attention to it, but in July it was said that Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells were out of service. They kept saying it would be back soon, but this happened. I didn’t. I got lost and couldn’t plan my childbirth. “

She is currently considering another birth center one hour away from her home. “I feel deprived of my rational choices and am not happy with the rest of the options. When you are suffering, an hour is too far to move, but at the risk of medical intervention We want to avoid the potential consequences of hospital births, such as an increase and the possibility of being infected with Covid-19. “

Patient Support Group Catherine Revel Purpose “We had a lot of people copying us in a letter to a trust that has stopped midwifery services. Some have discovered it very late in pregnancy, but this is really painful. A woman was discovered at week 40 and eventually gave birth at home without midwifery. “

She said Ames saw an increase in women For free childbirth – Birth without medical assistance – After the trust told them, they could not guarantee to send a midwife on their birth date.

The level states: “It can be an empowering decision, but if you haven’t planned it and are expecting someone to show up, it can be traumatic.

“The midwives are working hard, but the number of staff is very small, and they were forced to give birth on the day, and no one was free to participate.”

Originally from Olney, Buckinghamshire, Katya Selzer was planning to give birth under Milton Keynes University Hospital. But for childbirth, I became worried about childbirth suspension in other areas. “

She expressed her concerns and wrote a letter to the trust. “It was said that it was a very rare scenario that no one appeared on the day.” But when she gave birth on October 17, prior to the birth of her son, the midwife was not free. “The labor was so good that we decided to stay home for as long as possible. We wanted them to send someone,” she recalled.

But when this didn’t happen, Selzer and her husband, Henry, felt that their only option was to call an ambulance. “I had to wait an hour in a wheelchair in the hallway, even though I was told to enter when I got there,” she said. At this point, her labor was slowed down and she was told that she needed to be triggered. “This was all I wanted to avoid. I was under epidural anesthesia, tried to push the baby out, and then was taken to the theater for forceps delivery.”

While in the hospital, Selzer was keenly aware of the pressure the staff was facing and warned of lack of resources. “At one point, there were only two midwives working throughout the postnatal ward. They apologized and what I saw was heartbreaking. To the midwives who had to go to work in such a situation. I’m sorry. “

A spokesperson for Milton Keynes University Hospital said:

“When this happens, the childbirth service will be temporarily suspended. This will focus the midwifery staff on the labor ward. I will explain this to all women who book childbirth, so I and others. We are aware that women in labor may need to change their plans in order to receive safe care. “

Birte Harlev-Lam, Executive Director of RCM, said: .. Suspension of childbirth services is only done as a last resort to ensure the safe care of women.

“In recent weeks, there has been increasing pressure on ambulance services to support childbirth in emergencies. Similarly, we highlighted the vulnerability of childbirth services, which are exacerbated by chronic staff shortages due to burnout and illness. Nonetheless, most trusts and boards continue to provide childbirth services, a testament to their commitment to ensure women’s continued choice. “

We asked the Ministry of Health for comment.