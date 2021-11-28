Warren County COVID Update, November 28





Warren County, NY (NEWS10) — Warren County reported 48 new COVID-19 cases and 69 recovery since Saturday. Currently, there are 560 active cases in the county. (Warren County Health Service) The county said the surge in COVID cases in recent weeks appears to be due to work contact, home contact, and indoor events. One new death in Warren County COVID update on November 27

Eighteen cases were associated with fully vaccinated individuals. As of Sunday, 1,366 of the 44,695 fully vaccinated Warren County residents tested positive for COVID. As of Sunday, 48,299 Warren County residents (75.2% of the county’s population) were initially vaccinated and 44,695 were fully vaccinated. 69.5% of Warren County residents have completed a series of vaccinations, compared to the state average of 66.3%. 85.4% of Warren County residents over the age of 18 receive at least one dose. Warren County recommends that residents: Receive COVID-19 vaccination

Do not go to work or school if you feel any symptoms of illness. Perform self-quarantine until you have a COVID test.

Wear a mask and face cover in public indoor areas

Unvaccinated persons, including children under the age of 12, must wear a mask in all public indoor environments

Wash your hands frequently and maintain social distance

If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, talk to your doctor or emergency medical center to discuss treatment. On November 28, 112 new cases were reported in the Albany County COVID Update.

Future Vaccination Clinic: From 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm on November 30th at the Warren County Municipal Center. Initial dose and booster dose of Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson.

From 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm on December 7th at the Warren County Municipal Center. Initial dose and booster dose of Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson. Registration is not accepted yet.

From 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm on December 14th at the Warren County Municipal Center. Initial dose and booster dose of Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson. Registration is not accepted yet. Parents and guardians can make promises for their children On the state mass vaccination site on the New York State website.. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacy, or other health care provider for vaccination information and appointment schedules. Registration to the clinic is required, You can find it on the Warren County website..Booster Shot Eligibility Requirements can be found on the New York State website..

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news10.com/news/local-news/warren-county-covid-update-november-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos