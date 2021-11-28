Health
Ask your doctor if it is safe and when to use the COVID-19 test at home
(NEXSTAR) – As vacation trips get into full swing, many can use their home COVID-19 test kit to find out if it’s safe to get together with friends and family.But later 2 million of them were recalled When it comes to accuracy issues, you may be wondering if your home route is reliable.
First and foremost, the accuracy of the test depends on the ability to follow the instructions, says Dr. Jacqueline Dudley of the University of Texas. Most tests come with very specific step-by-step instructions. You have to follow them. Wipe both nostrils for an appropriate amount of time and wait 15 minutes to see the results.
When used properly, Home antigen testing catches about 85% of COVID cases, The New York Times reports. They are better at detecting COVID cases when they are symptomatic (and therefore higher in viral load) than those who are asymptomatic and have low viral load.
The sensitivity to the presence of COVID-19 is not as high as the PCR test sent to the lab, but it may not be a problem for your purposes. Dr. Bob Wachter, director of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, says he is a fan of rapid testing that can be found at local pharmacies such as Binax NOW.
“The situation they are good at is a situation that happens frequently on holidays. I want to know if an individual is not only infected with COVID, but also actively infected,” said Dr. Bob Wachter. It explains as follows. Negative tests are very reassuring that this is not the case.
“This is the test I would like to use in such situations. PCR takes too long (often days) and is actually more sensitive than necessary. At a low level that does not infect humans. You can detect the virus. “
Another thing to keep in mind, whether it’s from an antigen test or a PCR test, is that the test results are just a snapshot of time. Only if a virus is detected in the system at the time the sample is taken will a positive result be shown. This means that you should use rapid tests on a regular basis to ensure that you are not infected or contagious.
“If I was gathering with eight fully vaccinated and (if appropriate) boosted people and believed that any of them would bow if there were any symptoms, I would use did not [a rapid test]Wachter says the risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection is very low among fully vaccinated people.
“But if anyone is unvaccinated, we’ll do a quick test that day and claim that we can only participate if it’s negative,” he continues. “If someone was vaccinated more than 6 months ago and wasn’t boosted yet, I might do the same. And I’m sure I have a runny nose and potential COVID symptoms. I want someone to be tested before they get into the rally. “
Dudley, on the other hand, still prefers to have a PCR test whenever possible. If you rely on quick inspection, she suggests doing your research at the manufacturer to make sure it’s a reputable brand.
“Users need to look for information about how the test was validated. If you don’t know, ask your pharmacist to help you choose a test,” says Dudley.
Also, if you feel unwell, we recommend that you use the PCR test to perform all sorts of rapid tests to see the results. In the meantime, you need to stay away from others and contact your doctor.
Sources
2/ https://www.wkbn.com/news/coronavirus/can-you-trust-at-home-covid-19-tests-we-asked-doctors-when-theyd-use-them/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]