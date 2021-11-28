Ask your doctor if it is safe and when to use the COVID-19 test at home

Boxes for the Binax Now Home COVID-19 Test created by Abbott and the QuickVue Home Test created by Quidel will be available for sale on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the CVS Store in Lakewood, Washington, South Seattle. After a few weeks shortage, retailers like CVS say the quick COVID-19 test kits are well-supplied, but experts say Americans get together for Thanksgiving and in the north. We are checking to see if new outbreaks are occurring in the western states. (AP Photo / Ted S. Warren)

(NEXSTAR) – As vacation trips get into full swing, many can use their home COVID-19 test kit to find out if it’s safe to get together with friends and family.But later 2 million of them were recalled When it comes to accuracy issues, you may be wondering if your home route is reliable.

First and foremost, the accuracy of the test depends on the ability to follow the instructions, says Dr. Jacqueline Dudley of the University of Texas. Most tests come with very specific step-by-step instructions. You have to follow them. Wipe both nostrils for an appropriate amount of time and wait 15 minutes to see the results.

When used properly, Home antigen testing catches about 85% of COVID cases, The New York Times reports. They are better at detecting COVID cases when they are symptomatic (and therefore higher in viral load) than those who are asymptomatic and have low viral load.

The sensitivity to the presence of COVID-19 is not as high as the PCR test sent to the lab, but it may not be a problem for your purposes. Dr. Bob Wachter, director of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, says he is a fan of rapid testing that can be found at local pharmacies such as Binax NOW.

“The situation they are good at is a situation that happens frequently on holidays. I want to know if an individual is not only infected with COVID, but also actively infected,” said Dr. Bob Wachter. It explains as follows. Negative tests are very reassuring that this is not the case.

“This is the test I would like to use in such situations. PCR takes too long (often days) and is actually more sensitive than necessary. At a low level that does not infect humans. You can detect the virus. “

Another thing to keep in mind, whether it’s from an antigen test or a PCR test, is that the test results are just a snapshot of time. Only if a virus is detected in the system at the time the sample is taken will a positive result be shown. This means that you should use rapid tests on a regular basis to ensure that you are not infected or contagious.

“If I was gathering with eight fully vaccinated and (if appropriate) boosted people and believed that any of them would bow if there were any symptoms, I would use did not [a rapid test]Wachter says the risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection is very low among fully vaccinated people.

“But if anyone is unvaccinated, we’ll do a quick test that day and claim that we can only participate if it’s negative,” he continues. “If someone was vaccinated more than 6 months ago and wasn’t boosted yet, I might do the same. And I’m sure I have a runny nose and potential COVID symptoms. I want someone to be tested before they get into the rally. “

Dudley, on the other hand, still prefers to have a PCR test whenever possible. If you rely on quick inspection, she suggests doing your research at the manufacturer to make sure it’s a reputable brand.

“Users need to look for information about how the test was validated. If you don’t know, ask your pharmacist to help you choose a test,” says Dudley.

Also, if you feel unwell, we recommend that you use the PCR test to perform all sorts of rapid tests to see the results. In the meantime, you need to stay away from others and contact your doctor.