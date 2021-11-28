Health
According to doctors, there are certain signs that you may have dementia — eat this
Forgetting someone’s birthday or losing your car key from time to time does not necessarily give you an alarm. However, if you encounter a particular set of memory issues (such as those you’re about to read), they can be a source of concern. “An estimated 6.2 million Americans over the age of 65 Alzheimer’s disease In 2021. 72 percent are over 75 years old. ” Alzheimer’s Association.. And this is an increasingly serious health crisis. “In the United States, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia mortality increased by 16% during the COVID-19 pandemic.” To learn about many signs of fatal illness and ensure your health and the health of others. And don’t miss these A sure sign that you already had a COVID..
“Are you, or someone you know, struggling to forget things often or keep new information?
It’s common to sometimes forget an appointment, a colleague’s name, or a friend’s phone number and remember them after a while. However, people with dementia may have difficulty forgetting things or remembering recently learned information. ” Alzheimer’s Disease Association..
“Do you, or anyone you know, forget how to perform typical routines and tasks such as preparing and changing clothes? Busy people sometimes get distracted and serve part of their meal. However, people with dementia may have a hard time doing the tasks they are accustomed to, such as preparing meals and playing games, “says the Alzheimer’s Association.
“Are you or someone you know forgetting or replacing words that don’t fit the conversation? Does anyone have a hard time finding the right words to express what they want to say? However, people with dementia may forget the simple things. They may replace them with words or words that are difficult to understand, “says the Alzheimer’s Association.
“Are you or someone you know lost in a place you don’t know or are familiar with? It’s common to forget a day of the week or a destination for a second. But people with dementia You can get lost on your own path without knowing how to get there or how to get home, “says the Alzheimer’s Association.
“Are you or your acquaintance aware of what could endanger your health and safety? Sometimes you may make suspicious decisions, such as postponing a doctor’s consultation when you feel sick. However, people with dementia can make changes in their decisions and decisions, such as not being aware of medical issues that require attention or wearing heavy clothing on hot days. ” Says.
“Do you, or anyone you know, have trouble understanding the meaning of numbers and symbols? Struggling with tasks that require abstract thinking, such as using a calculator or balancing a booklet. Dementia may have significant difficulties in such tasks due to a loss of understanding of what the numbers are and how they are used. ” The association says.
“Are you, or someone you know, putting things where they shouldn’t be?
Anyone can temporarily misplace their wallet or key. However, people with dementia may put things in the wrong place. For example, irons in the freezer and watches in sugar bowls, “says the Alzheimer’s Disease Association.
Other symptoms include behavioral mood changes, personality changes, or loss of initiative. It is important to get early care. “Early in the illness process, you can be more active in your own health care decisions and future plans,” he says. Alzheimer’s Disease Association.. “Treatment for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias is usually most effective when started early in the disease, including medications and some alternative therapies.” Therefore, the problem is. Talk to a medical professional if it can occur and do not access any of these to save your own life and the lives of others 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..
