Ottawa COVID-19: COVID-19 vaccination rates in these 11 Ottawa districts are over 90%





Ottawa-COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to rise in all regions of Ottawa, with at least 90% of residents over the age of 12 being fully vaccinated in 11 regions. Ottawa Public Health reports that 91% of Ottawa residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 88% have been vaccinated twice and are fully vaccinated. Is considered to be. On Friday, the first COVID-19 vaccine was given to children aged 5 to 11 years in Ottawa. According to the latest Ottawa neighborhood survey statistics on COVID-19 vaccination rates, at least 71% of residents over the age of 12 in each neighborhood of Otawa have been vaccinated twice with the COVID-19 vaccine and are fully vaccinated. Is considered to be. Vers has the highest neighborhood vaccination rate in Ottawa, with 105 percent of the population fully vaccinated. Population estimates for each region are from December 2020, which may be the reason why Vars vaccination rates are above 100%. Cumberland has the second highest neighborhood vaccination rate in Ottawa, with 97.4% of the population fully vaccinated, while Edwards-Carlsbad Springs has 94%. A Neighboring Ottawa survey of vaccination rates up to 22 November showed that 103 residents over the age of 12 in Cumberland and 180 in Edwards-Carlsbad Springs were not fully vaccinated. I am. Meanwhile, in all parts of Ottawa, at least 71% of residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated. Immunization rates for Redberry-Herongate-Ridgemont increased by almost 4% throughout November. 11 regions with COVID-19 vaccination rates above 90% for residents 12 years and older (2 doses) Variable-105.4%

Cumberland – 97.4 percent (98.5 percent per dose)

Edwards – Carlsbad Springs – 94.1% (97.4% per dose)

Richmond – 94.1 percent (96.6 percent per dose)

Stittsville – 92.9% (95.6% per dose)

City View-Crest View-Meadowlands-92.4% (95.7% per dose)

Riverside South – Leitrim – 92.2% (94.9% per dose)

Stonebridge – Half Moon Bay – Heart Desire – 91.6% (94.3% per dose)

South Keys – Green Boro West – 90.9% (94.2% per dose)

Manortic – 90.5% (93.1% per dose)

Findlake Creek – 90.1% (93.9% per dose) (Neighborhood vaccination rate as of November 22, 2021) 10 regions with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates for residents 12 years and older (2 doses) Hawthrone Meadows – Shefield Glen – 71.1% (75.3% per dose)

Redberry – Herongate – Ridgemont – 71.3% (76.7% per dose)

ByWard Market – 73% (77% per dose)

Hunt Club – Ottawa Airport – 73.4% (76.3% per dose)

Bayshore-Belltown-73.5% (77.2% per dose)

Banienose-74.5% (77.9% per dose)

Marlboro – 74.5 percent (75.4 percent per dose)

North Gower – Kars – 74.8 percent (75.9 percent per dose)

Navan – Sir Sfield – 74.8 percent (76.9 percent per dose)

Overbrook-MacArthur-75.6% (79.8% per dose) (Neighborhood vaccination rate as of November 22, 2021)

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/11-ottawa-neighbourhoods-have-90-per-cent-of-residents-12-and-older-fully-vaccinated-1.5684267 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

