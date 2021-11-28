Another winter surge in COVID-19 predicted in Ohio

Ohio Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said Tuesday that the pattern of COVID-19 is difficult to predict, but recent numbers are not a good sign.

“We are heading for winter with a very high level of disease transmission,” he said. “And in the last few weeks, the number of cases and hospitalizations has clearly increased, so in essence we are heading for the already surge of winter.”

In the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, the number of patients admitted to Kettering Health Hospital with COVID-19 has nearly doubled, said Dr. Jeffrey Waynestein, Patient Safety Officer at Kettering Health. In the three weeks from November 2nd to 23rd, COVID-19 state-wide hospitalization increased by 40%.

“The severity of these COVID-19 illnesses is very high and unfortunately there are many deaths,” he said. “This is tragic, as these deaths can be largely prevented by widely available vaccines, and the upcoming Thanksgiving trip poses a great risk of spreading to both COVID-19 and the flu.”

At this point in the pandemic, the majority of hospitalizations and deaths are in unvaccinated. Throughout the state this year, about 95% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 95% of people who died of COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated. According to the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the area are predominantly unvaccinated, accounting for about 87% of COVID patients in recent weeks.

Dr. Roberto Colon, Chief Medical Officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said the Premier Health Center has seen an increase in COVID hospitalizations in recent weeks, as in other parts of the state.

“Unfortunately, if we’re not careful, we’re worried about another significant surge,” he said. “The best way to avoid further increases is to continue to increase vaccine use and follow mask wearing recommendations.”

How Cold Affects Viruses

Respiratory viruses tend to spread better in cool, low-humidity weather, Woolley explained. She pointed out studies showing that COVID-19 virus particles survive longer at lower temperatures.

“So it’s a matter of virus particle structure that is more stable at lower temperatures,” she said. “Also, looking at people’s susceptibility to the lungs, in this winter weather, which is again cool and dry, even the lungs can be a little dry and more vulnerable to viral infections.”

caption Dawn Woolley, Professor of Wright State University with PhD in Virology

Other common cold-causing coronaviruses that have been studied for many years have seasonal patterns.

“Therefore, there is data that this is very likely to have the same pattern and fits the pattern of the same season,” Woolley said.

However, like other viruses, COVID-19 is present all year round. And it raised that ugly head this summer. Woolley explained that there were many factors that contributed to the surge, but it was still smaller than last winter’s peak.

“After more than a year of blockade, relaxation of social distance guidelines and larger gatherings of people contributed to the surge. More infectious Delta variants emerged, bringing young people to their original variants. The vaccine was available to everyone by the summer, but many people refused the vaccine (and they still do), “she said.

How travel and gatherings can play a role

Thanksgiving trip has rebounded this year. More than 53 million people are projected to travel on Thanksgiving holidays, up 13% from last year. According to AAA..

in the meantime Experts said it was safe Because most fully vaccinated families get together, they warned against unvaccinated people traveling together and getting together.But according to Kaiser Family Foundation poll from OctoberOnly 7% of unvaccinated adults said they would not travel on vacation or avoid large gatherings due to a pandemic (12%).

In winter, many people from different homes and indoors, especially those from afar, exacerbate cold climate factors and spread the respiratory virus at a higher rate, Woolley said.

“The less air flow and the more space you have, the more likely you are to get infected, and the more sensitive people are, the more likely you are to breathe at higher doses,” she said.

Not herd immunity

The outbreak continues until the population gains sufficient immunity from the virus.

Sarah Paton, a professor of epidemiology at Wright State University, said: “And from the perspective of other countries, it seems that more than 90% is needed to actually see COVID begin to decline significantly. I also think that immunity is weakened, so it’s complete. Even those who have been vaccinated against COVID will not be as immune to COVID as they were a few months ago if they did not have a booster. “

Only about 52% of Ohio is fully vaccinated with COVID-19, and counties in some regions are lagging behind. Darke County is about 35% fully vaccinated, Preble County is about 37% vaccinated, Champaign County is about 40% vaccinated, and Miami County is about 43% vaccinated. It has been.

“Given what we’ve learned about COVID, it’s unlikely that we’ll reach herd immunity soon,” says Paton. “New variants, vaccine hesitation, weakened immunity, and human factors are all involved in this. However, vaccines have been shown to be very effective in preventing hospitalization and death. It is more realistic to expect that increasing the vaccination rate will reduce the severity and prominence of the disease and facilitate the survival of the virus. “

Ending the spread of the virus is one way to end the pandemic and return to normal, Paton said.

“But another way to end the pandemic is to prevent serious illness and death,” she said.