Medical personnel urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine





When 32-year-old Marysville-based Sydney Jouwet went to the hospital for a COVID-19 infection, her greatest fear was to die and leave her children behind. “I’m just grateful that I’m alive, because not all the nurses and doctors out there didn’t think I could get it done,” Jowett said. Nine days after becoming severely ill with COVID-19, Jowett decided to go to the hospital. She was diagnosed with COVID pneumonia. She was also 35 weeks pregnant. “I’m really scared. COVID is really, really scary,” said Jowett. The doctor made an emergency caesarean section to protect her health. After her daughter was born, Jowett’s condition improved rapidly. Jowett was not vaccinated with COVID-19. Not knowing how it affects her pregnancy, Jouwet said she plans to get the vaccine after giving birth. “Looking back now, I would have chosen to be vaccinated to avoid everything I experienced,” she said. Pregnancy and COVID-19 vaccine John Lensmeier, a doctor and next Chief of Staff at McLaren Port Huron, said the vaccine is safe and effective for pregnant people. There is no data that vaccines are harmful to the health of mothers and children. Lensmeyer said the vaccine significantly reduces the risk of getting infected with COVID-19. No vaccine is 100% effective, so even if a vaccinated person becomes infected with COVID-19, that person is at a lower risk of serious illness or death. Vaccines are especially important for pregnant people, as pregnancy is considered an immunodeficient condition, Lensmeyer said. Pregnant people are more likely to experience serious illness or death if they are infected with COVID-19 than non-pregnant people, he said. Lensmeyer said there are data suggesting that pregnant people infected with COVID-19 can pass it on to the foetation, but it is unclear what effect this could have on the foetation. be. Pregnant people infected with COVID-19 are also at increased risk of preterm birth and may be at increased risk of other unfavorable births, according to Alyse Nichols, a spokeswoman for the St. Clair County Health Department. The new US Center for Disease Control reports a high prevalence of stillbirth among people infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy and an increased risk after the delta mutation occurs. This survey surveyed 1.2 million deliveries nationwide from March 2020 to September 2021. The risk of stillbirth in people infected with COVID-19 was 1 in 80, compared with 1 in 155 uninfected people. Lensmeyer said many people are rejecting the vaccine because it says the vaccine is too new to be safe. The actual vaccine for COVID-19 is new, but he’s not true because research on coronavirus and the underlying technology of the vaccine, mRNA technology, has actually been done for years. Said. “There is no scientific reason (not vaccinated) …. Science shows that this vaccination is not only safe but also successful and has nothing to do with clinical outcomes for pregnancy. It’s a way. ” To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, please visit: stclaircounty.org/offices/health/COVID-19_Vaccine.aspx.. Please contact Laura Fitzgerald ((810) 941-7072 or [email protected]).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thetimesherald.com/story/news/2021/11/28/healthcare-officials-urge-people-get-covid-19-vaccine/8625412002/

