Outbreak of Covid-19 Delta: Vegans who refused Covid jabs because they were tested in animals died from the virus





world November 28, 2021 7:12 pm

The delta mutant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain.Video / Paul Slater

Vegans who refused the Covid-19 vaccine because they were tested in animals died of the virus. British Grin Steele faced a possibly preventable two-week battle in the intensive care unit and eventually begged the nurse for the Covid-19 vaccine. It was too late to save him. Originally from Worcestershire, Grin has been two months since his 55th birthday, when he died on November 16. He started where he thought he had a cold, gradually worsened, and then tested positive for Covid-19 on October 27th. After that, he deteriorated rapidly due to his age and lack of vaccine. His wife, Emma, ​​called an ambulance, but nothing was available, so she had to take her unconscious husband to the hospital herself. A few weeks later he died. Vegan Grin Steele, who refused to jab because of an animal experiment, said he “wanted to vaccinate” his wife. Photo / GofundMe Emma, ​​who is a double jab, said she is now facing an “empty future alone” and called on everyone to be vaccinated. “I insist that everyone I know be vaccinated,” she said. She revealed some of his last words, he said: “I’ve never felt so sick. I wish I had a vaccine.” “It was heartbreaking. “He begged for a vaccine when he was in the intensive care unit before going to life, but they said it was too late. “I cry for dehydration every night, weep like a river in the morning, and wake up crying at night. “I need to tell those who loved him that I’ll never see him again and see their pain. I’m used to trying to make people laugh rather than make them cry. “He was a very kind soul. He was vegan and was tested on animals, so he didn’t want the Covid vaccine.” Emma made a tragic decision to turn off support for his life. He died 20 minutes later. Grin loved animals and took care of a total of six rescue cats and dogs at home. His love for dogs was also shown when he brought home a dog in need from Sri Lanka on vacation. His vaccination hesitation began after reading that many Covid-19 vaccine producers, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Modana, Johnson & Johnson, tested them on animals. A request for freedom of information from drug regulators regarding animal testing conducted on the Covid-19 vaccine states that the law “mandatory testing in animals” for drugs. “Regarding general animal testing questions, the law requires new drugs to be tested in animals before proceeding to phased testing of human volunteers in clinical trials,” said their customer service center. rice field. Grin’s niece Charlotte Steel Gofundme page To collect money for a funeral.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/covid-19-delta-outbreak-vegan-who-refused-covid-jab-because-it-was-tested-on-animals-dies-of-virus/YETYIJE3VE2ONKPI5DNIHBROXY/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

