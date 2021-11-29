Health
Johns Hopkins virologist: “Pay attention to cases of Omicron variants”
The first variant of Omicron discovered in Africa shook when public health officials such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and the World Health Organization sounded the alarm.
Omicron variant, First discovered in AfricaMade a wave as a public health authority Like Dr. Anthony Fauci and the World Health Organization I started to sound the alarm.
After being done Considered a “variant of concern” It was detected in areas ranging from the United Kingdom to Hong Kong and caused changes in international travel guidance in several countries, including the United States.
Dr. Andrew Pekosz Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Who will investigate Respiratory virus replication and possible illness Like flu and COVID-19.
He told WTOP that this viral mutation could be a problem for several reasons.
“There are many mutations in this virus that are expected to evade antibody-binding spots, and it is the antibodies that we believe protect us from infection,” Pecos said.
Pekosz said new variants could be more efficient and become more effective viruses when it comes to binding to lung cells. However, it is not really known how it was transmitted to the population.
“What we really need is a week or two for certain confirmations, which is better than other variants when we look at all cases of COVID-19 in parts of southern Africa. It’s actually spreading at a high speed, “he said in part.
He added that the other variants that escaped immunity were not a global threat.For example, hospitalization associated with delta variants in the DC area Seems to have declined a few months ago..
“Therefore, I think we need to pay close attention to the number of cases next week or so before we can actually see what the threat is to this variant globally,” Pekosz said. increase.
Pekosz said the difference in effects was due to vaccination and booster shots. In fact, vaccines cannot be completely avoided, and the need for vaccines and booster immunization is “the most important thing that reaches the American people at this time,” he said.
Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, an infectious disease epidemic at the University of Texas School of Public Health in Houston, Texas, said the vaccine was developed with mutations in mind and hopes that the Omicron variant will still be fully recognizable. I told WTOP. The original strain for the current vaccine to remain effective.
“We are making vaccines and their response to vaccines recognizable from different angles,” says Jetelina. I think the real question now is, “Even this vaccine and booster can recognize those multiple angles and how effectively they can see it.”
She said it was one of the main questions epidemiologists would try to answer in the coming weeks.
WTOP’s Mike Murillo, John Domen and Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.
Looking for more information? DC, Maryland and Virginia each release more data every day. Please access this official website. Virginia | Maryland | DC
Like WTOP Facebook And follow @WTOP On Twitter to engage in conversations about this article and others.
Sign up to get the latest news and daily headlines to your email inbox here..
© 2021 WTOP. all rights reserved. This website is not intended for users within the European Economic Area.
Sources
2/ https://wtop.com/coronavirus/2021/11/johns-hopkins-virus-expert-pay-close-attention-to-omicron-variant-cases/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]