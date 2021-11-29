This is why obesity surgery has increased during the pandemic

During the pandemic, there is growing interest in obesity surgery.

There are several reasons, but according to Heather Sarten, director of obesity navigation in the Gulf of HCA, the main cause is that obesity is a risk factor for COVID-19.

“People realized that I could really get sick and it would be catastrophic,” said Sulten, a resident of League City. “And losing weight may be their greatest way to fight it.”

Even if obesity does not contribute to the diagnosis of COVID, it can make recovery difficult, Sarten added.

“COVID is a respiratory problem,” she explained. “If that extra weight is on your lungs, it’s much harder to breathe.”

Patients tend to consider obesity surgery for some time before choosing surgery, Sarten added. The pandemic simply accelerated the process.

“It was about staying at home-and there’s nothing else to do,” Sarten said. “People have finally slowed down fast enough to realize that their health is important, they need to do something about it, and they don’t want to put off their health.”

Although the pandemic suspended elective surgery for several months at a time, HCA obesity surgery candidates continued to move forward by taking steps to prepare for surgery.

“Preparing for obesity surgery requires a great deal of work,” says Sarten. And all that work can be virtually continued.

Later, when elective surgery became available, the patient was ready.

“As soon as we were able to open and perform the surgery again, we were in a jammed state,” Sarten said.

When there was no difference

Sulten, 43, knows first-hand what the choices for obesity surgery are.

Weight wasn’t something she struggled with when she was a kid or a teenager. However, in her mid-twenties, thyroid disorders resulted in weight gain.

First, Salten added about £ 20 or £ 30, despite doing his best to eat and exercise.

“There was no difference in what I did,” she said.

Her hair fell off and she was always tired. “Something is wrong,” she thought.

But her doctor wasn’t convinced. They told her to exercise or diet more, without listening to the fact that she had already tried everything.

“At that point, I was 100 pounds more,” Sarten recalled.

Her weight gain stopped when she was finally diagnosed and took effective medication.

“But that doesn’t mean it’s off,” Sarten said.

When she received the trampoline for Christmas, she was excited to play with the children. However, she weighed beyond the limits allowed.

“It was devastating,” she said. “I sat in the backyard and cried. I have to change something.”

Salten underwent rap band surgery in Colorado in 2009 and lived there at the time. When she moved to Houston around 2015, she underwent gastric sleeve surgery.

“This is the best decision I have ever made,” said Salten, who lost £ 110.

“I’m healthy and happy,” she said. “I finally felt like I was in the game of life. I’m no longer a bystander.”

Does not heal, but controls eating

In his current role at HCA, Sarten trains coordinators on the best ways to provide quality care to patients.

“I can help other people with obese patients and make the program better for them,” she said.

Dr. Dexter Turnquest, Regional Medical Director of Bariatrics at the HCA Gulf Coast Division, explained that patients often need a guide to navigate the process.

“We want our patients not to feel lonely,” he said.

Dr. Turnquest is also the Medical Director of HCA Northwest Bariatrics, the Medical Director of HCA Conroe, and the President of the Harris County Medical Society.

He explained that bariatrics falls under the “redefinition of the clinical weight loss program” of HCA Houston Healthcare, which provides personalized treatment to patients.

“Basically, we tried to develop a comprehensive program for people who suffer from overweight,” he said.

Turnquest explained that resources are available for patients who can reach their ideal weight through exercise, diet, or dosing.

For others, surgery may offer another option.

“Overweight is one of the things no one wants to talk about,” he said. “The truth is that it’s a disease of our time. Most Americans are overweight-and the proportion of people who are really overweight is increasing year by year.”

Turnquest added that every segment of society is touched upon.

“The illness it causes is serious, shortening people’s lives and reducing their quality of life,” he said.

These conditions include all risk factors for COVID-19, including diabetes, kidney concerns, and high blood pressure.

“Obesity was the number one predictor of death from COVID,” he said. “COVID pointed out that it was a serious problem, not something you could understand.”

With Redefine, patients with a BMI greater than 40 are candidates for gastric sleeve or gastric bypass. Both common options for obesity surgery limit the amount a patient eats and how hungry they are. These procedures may also be suitable for patients with low BMI who have obesity-related symptoms such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, and pain.

According to Turnquest, all available procedures are part of the treatment plan. “We haven’t cured anything,” he explained. “What we do is control something.”

marathon

Turnquest explained that doctors will follow up on redefining patients as long as they wish after surgery.

“We are committed to the success of our clients,” he said. “After surgery, you don’t just leave.”

The redefinition works with nutritionists, exercise professionals and therapists to ensure that healthy habits continue. There is also a support group.

“This is not a sprint to the finish line,” Sarten said. “It’s a marathon. It’s a lifelong decision. We need the support of our loved ones and the medical team.”

Obesity can often be a mental struggle. For Salten, it was a sacrifice to try all the diets and see no results at all.

“It takes a lot of time to see the pound go down,” she said. “I’m very disappointed because I can’t see the needle moving on the scale.”

Salten felt like he was hitting his head against the wall.

“I felt like I had no other choice,” she said.

As a nurse, she spent a lot of time researching obesity surgery before deciding to continue.

“I was a little worried about having surgery,” she said. “Most people only hear the negative. I learned that obesity surgery is safer than total hip arthroplasty.”

Still, she tells the patient that it’s not a magic drug.

“This is another tool,” she said. “It’s still a lot of work. You still have to read the label and exercise. This will help you make the right choice.”

And while COVID may have provided more awareness about the health complications of obesity, she hopes it will cause a lasting conversation.

“You deserve to be comfortable with your skin,” she said. “You deserve good health. Being healthy is very important.”

Lindsay Peyton is a Houston-based freelance writer.